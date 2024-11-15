KL Rahul left the field during India’s intra-squad match at the WACA Stadium in Perth after getting hit on his elbow. This is India’s only practice game ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series that begins on November 22.

As reports have stated, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and he has stayed back in India. While he has been training hard in Mumbai, there is no confirmation about his departure for Australia.

KL Rahul is one of the options to open the Indian innings along with Yashasvi Jaiswal apart from Abhimanyu Easwaran. However, the team management punted on the Karnataka batter as he had started his Test career for India as an opener and scored a famous century on his first tour to Australia a decade back.

KL Rahul leaves the field after getting hit on his elbow in WACA

A week before the series opener at Optus Stadium, India intensified their preparations after spending three days in the WACA nets. They fielded an XI that included their elite players in the middle against a team primarily composed of their fringe and India A players.

KL Before being hit by a rising delivery from fast Prasidh Krishna on his right elbow, Rahul seemed to be in fluid touch and managing short bowling well. He grimaced after the blow and trudged off the ground after getting help.

KL Rahul’s not looking very comfortable after being struck on his right elbow/forearm off a rising delivery. Tried to resume batting by shaking it off but clearly couldn’t. And now leaving with the physio #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/JFivRNx7af — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 15, 2024

India’s batsmen had prioritized short-pitched bowling on Thursday, with local club quicks displaying lightning-fast speed and some hitters participating in a practice in which a tennis ball was thrown at their heads from a close distance.

Compared to Sheffield Shield matches this season, the WACA surface has had significantly less bounce and carry thus far in this simulation. However, there was some movement off a length, and the Indian hitters didn’t seem very good.

Abhimanyu Easwaran is probably going to partner Jaiswal at the top of the order if neither Rohit nor Rahul are able to play in the first Test. Next week is when the five-match Test series is expected to start.

On November 22, the first Test match will take place in Perth. After winning their last two Test series in Australia, Team India is aiming for a historic third consecutive series win.

