Even though the attention is on the ongoing opening Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the reports have expressed that KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the last three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could end up going into the mega auction of the tournament.

KL Rahul had a merry-go-round time in the previous edition of the competition when he argued with the team owner at the end of the game in Hyderabad when they lost to the Sunrisers. The deadline for the complete retention of the franchises is October 31.

Each of the ten franchises can retain a maximum of six players via a combination of retention or the Right to Match (RTM) card option, which can have a maximum of five capped players in the combination of Indian and overseas players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

In the IPL 2024 season, KL Rahul collected 520 runs in 14 games at an average of over 37 and a strike rate of more than 136, shouldering on four half-centuries and a best score of 82. In the season before that in 2023, the wicket-keeper batter managed 274 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 113 before getting injured.

Dhruv Jurel to take the same route as KL Rahul

The sources have indicated that the veteran is likely to go to the mega auction of the tournament.

“There has been a strong word going around that KL Rahul wants to enter the mega auction, as LSG may not retain him. Based on the outcomes from various discussions in terms of who will be retained or what price the retentions would be, one shouldn’t be surprised if Rahul enters the auction list.” The sources remarked.

The Karnataka-born has featured in three other franchises– Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. If he goes to the auction, many teams will start competing for him, given his ability to keep wickets, captain the side, and open the batting.

In 132 IPL games, KL Rahul has celebrated 4683 runs at an average of over 45 and a strike rate of 134.61, with the help of four centuries and 37 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 132 runs. In the recent past, he has displayed his desire to be back playing for his home city.

The sources have also mentioned that Dhruv Jurel, who has made 28 IPL appearances for the Rajasthan Royals from the 2023 season, could take the same route going into the mega auction of the IPL 2025. The wicket-keeper batter made his T20I debut for the Blue Brigade against Zimbabwe and struggled with six runs in two innings.

The right-handed batter has collected 347 runs in 22 innings at an average of 23.13 and a strike rate of over 151, with the help of two half-centuries. In his inaugural edition, he fetched 152 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 170 with a best score of unbeaten 34 runs.

At present, he is keeping wickets during the opening Test against New Zealand because of the injury of Rishabh Pant. Both he and KL Rahul are expected to enter the mega auction of the IPL and potentially earn a huge cheque from one of the ten franchises. The auction is expected to take place in the last week of November.