Rashid Latif, former Pakistan captain, dropped hints of living near notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim and threatened India to play in Karachi in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 if they had guts.

Rashid Latif has openly stated that he lives near the terrorists’ apartment in Karachi, referring to him as “Bhai,” a term commonly connected with the underworld figure.

The remarks sparked considerable outrage on social media, particularly when Latif recommended that India play the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals in Karachi, adding gasoline to the fire. His inflammatory remarks come as tensions between the two countries remain high over the Champions Trophy 2025.

Dawood Ibrahim is on Interpol’s most-wanted terrorist link after India has accused him repeatedly of being the mastermind behind the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993.

Rashid Latif recently participated in the YouTube show Caught Behind, where he spoke with Dr. Nauman Niaz regarding India’s decision not to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the conversation, host Niaz brought up India’s standing in the ICC about the Champions Trophy 2025. He stated that the last four ICC Chairmen were from India, and Zaheer Abbas was the last President of the governing body from Pakistan.

From India, N. Srinivasan, Shashank Manohar, and Jay Shah. Notably, Sharad Pawar was the previous president of the ICC.

“Whom are you messing with? I stay near Bhai’s house: Rashid Latif hints at Dawood Ibrahim being in Pakistan

During the conversation, Rashid mentioned how N. Srinivasan’s IPL franchise was involved in spot-fixing during an interview, and then the host called him a madman, leading the former Pakistani cricketer to threaten him of Dawood by saying, “He is living beside his home.”

Rashid Latif then indirectly admonished India by asking, “Who are you fooling with? I live near Bhai’s house,” implying that Dawood lives in Karachi. Now, he has been chastised by fans on social media for supporting the BCCI’s decision not to send Team India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan ex-cricketer Rashid Latif bragging about his connections with most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim: Says "whom are you messing with?" I stay near Bhai's house (ref to Dawood staying in Karachi) And he wants India to play Champions Trophy SF in Karachi.

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad is close to mafia superstar Dawood Ibrahim. Miandad’s son Junaid Miandad married Ibrahim’s daughter Mahrukh in 2006. There were also widespread reports that Pakistan was concealing Dawood.

The underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim is one of India’s most sought terrorists, and he is believed to live in Karachi. For years, Pakistan has steadfastly denied providing shelter to Dawood, the alleged mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial attacks.

Hundreds of Indians were killed in these horrific strikes. Despite several pleas from India to hand over Dawood, Pakistan has rebuffed all allegations. And now, Latif’s open admission would undoubtedly make matters worse for Pakistan, at least in terms of hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

