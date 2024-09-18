The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the new rankings for the shortest format of the game, where the all-rounder of the England side, Liam Livingstone, earned a great landmark on the back of his special performance in the three-match series against Australia at home.

With the ball in hand, the spin all-rounder finished as the joint leading wicket-taker of the series with five scalps in two innings at an average of under eight and an economy rate of 6.33 with a best figure of 3/22.

Regarding his performances with the bat, Liam Livingstone finished as the highest run-getter of the two games with 124 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of nearly 170 with one half-century at the Sophia Garden in Cardiff, which helped them in getting the victory over the home side.

The run meant a jump of seven spots among the all-rounders for Liam Livingstone to gain a rating of 253, surprisingly his highest in the career as he now enjoys a 42-point lead over the second-rank holder, Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder who carries a 211 rating. The spin all-rounder of Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza, and Shakib Al Hasan follow those two.

Liam Livingstone excited for ODIs vs Australia; Adil Rashid retained top position among bowlers

In the batting department, the Lancashire all-rounder had made a 17-spot jump of 33rd in the batting department in the batting ratings, though it was Australia’s Josh Inglis who marked the biggest jump in the list with a top ten place on the back of his brilliance of 37 in 27 and 42 off 26.

Travis Head has cemented his top position thanks to his score of 31 in 14 balls at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and then another 59 runs knocked in 23 deliveries.

Liam Livingstone spoke about enjoying his involvement in the shortest format of the game, as he has been contributing with both bat and ball in hand and now looks forward to carrying the same momentum in the ODI series against Australia, consisting of five games.

“Just been a bit more involved, to be honest. Getting a chance with both bat and ball with a few boys being away, I am back enjoying my cricket. I have had a different environment, few younger faces and stuff, I have just really enjoyed my cricket.” The 31-year-old, Liam Livingstone, narrated during the presentation at the end of the washed-out third T20I at Manchester.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to go up and try and influence the game a little bit more, I have always enjoyed that. I will bat wherever I am told to bat, I want to play for England for as long as I can. Hopefully, I have proved that maybe a little bit further higher up the order is probably better for me.” Liam Livingstone stated.

In the bowling department, the veteran leg-spinner of the Phil Salt-led side, Adil Rashid, retained his top position with 721 ratings, as the Australian spinner, Adam Zampa, goes past the speedster of South Africa, Anrich Nortje, with a gap of three ratings.

Josh Hazlewood dropped down to the tenth rank, which promoted the Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the rankings.

There were a decent amount of shuffles in the Men’s ODI rankings, as Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus gained a spot in the all-rounder’s rankings up to the fifth position. The wicket-keeper opener and the captain of the USA, Monak Patel, has also made a climb among the top 50 with a half-century in the same game.