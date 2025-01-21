The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has officially declared Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicket-keeper batter, as their new leader from the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise owner, Sajeev Goenka, has set massive expectations for their leader to make a fresh start in their campaign.

Under the captaincy of KL Rahul, who has exchanged his position with Pant, shifting his base to Delhi Capitals, did a brilliant job in the position for LSG in the first couple of seasons with nine victories in 14 games at a net run rate of +0.251. He followed it up with eight wins in the same number of group games as they qualified for the playoffs in successive seasons.

But 2024 was a horrible time for the franchise as they ended at the seventh position in the points table with seven victories in 14 games with as many defeats at a net run rate of -1.063. Rahul was seen to be engaged in a heated argument with Sanjeev Goenka during one of those IPL games last season in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers.

Sanjeev Goenka bets on Rishabh Pant to win five titles in the next one or two decades for LSG

The expectations have been set quite high from the franchise, as they decided to break the bank and go for a record bid of INR 27 crore to secure the services of Pant, as the owner explained that they were dead set on bringing in an all-format start to their side.

“We had kept a budget of Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant. We were adamant about getting him (during the IPL auction).” Goenka revealed during the press conference at the LSG headquarters.

The southpaw has smashed 3284 runs in 111 IPL games at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of nearly 150 with the help of 18 half-centuries and one century at the best score of unbeaten 128 runs. In the previous season, making his comeback in competitive cricket, the Uttarakhand-born drilled 446 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of around 155, shouldering on three half-centuries.

The LSG owner predicted that the 27-year-old would become the greatest player in the history of the tournament and praised his relaxed but very passionate approach in terms of leadership.

“Rishabh Pant isn’t just going to be the best player of LSG but of IPL itself. Never seen someone with so much passion. He’s the boy next door; his connection with the players, teams, and thought process is different. Conventional thought processes lack uniqueness.” Goenka added.

One of the craziest parts of Pant’s batting is some of the shots that he plays in the shortest format, whether it’s the reverse scoop or lap. The LSG franchise would hope to see more of those in the upcoming editions, along with Nicholas Pooran.

Goenka highlighted that it was needed for the team to create a platform with mutual trust and take lessons from their victories and defeats in the seasons gone by.

“Rishabh Pant knows a few players, doesn’t know others. We have to create a platform where there’s mutual trust. End of the day, you want to win. You won’t win every game—losing and winning are part and parcel. You learn to take defeat with victory.” The LSG owner claimed.

Sanjeev went a step ahead and hinted that Pant would win five titles in the next decade or two to put his name along with the likes of the tournament’s greatest captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, both of whom have already gained five titles for their respective sides.