The former middle-order batter of Pakistan, Basit Ali, has made his view on their head coach, Jason Gillespie, stepping down from the national side just before the two red-ball games in South Africa. The veteran recently replaced the job of Gary Kirsten as the white-ball coach during their trip to Australia.

Gillespie was part of the Test series against Bangladesh at home, which they went on to lose by a 2-0 margin. Even against England, they had a nightmare of losing the opening Multan Test despite scoring over 500 in the first innings. But they made a thrilling comeback by winning the last two encounters of the series.

Basit Ali suggested that the former Australian bowler decided to resign just before the Proteas series and not after because it was a challenging assignment for the side. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator shaded light.

Also Read: South Africa To Lose Anrich Nortje In T20Is vs Pakistan; Uncapped Seamer Revealed As Replacement

“He has made a very good decision not to go to South Africa. Why will he not go? Because South Africa isn’t an easy place. Keep everything in mind.” The Karachi-born highlighted.

“J ason Gillespie wanted to make his C V”- Basit Ali

In the video, Basit Ali added that Gillespie was happy with the benefit of a coaching stint with the Pakistan side as he was able to improve his coaching resume for the future.

“Jason Gillespie wanted to make his CV, which he did. This was the best time for him to step down. Winning the series against England was a very big achievement. What happens in our country? People just make their CVs.” The 54-year-old expressed in the video.

One of the hardest jobs for Pakistan now is to find a new head coach for the upcoming tours. Their interim coach, Aaqib Javed for now has taken the role of both the selection panel and all the formats.

Basit Ali, in the same video, was asked if roping a Pakistani coach would be the right move for the cricket board in the future, given that favoritism has been a huge concern for them. He sarcastically mentioned that at some point, people would have to have a foreigner as the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Bring the chairman from outside then. Does the chairman not appoint those whom he likes? In our country, the ones in charge of the State Bank also come from outside, right? One day, we will have to say that brother, bring the Prime Minister from outside.” The veteran batter addressed in the conversation.

He also reckoned that after partying ways with Pakistan, it won’t be a surprise if the two former head coaches of the side, Gillespie and Kirsten, end up getting multiple offers from the other teams for the post.

“When Mickey Arthur was removed, people said that perhaps there would be no foreign coaches in Pakistan. Now, when these two have stepped down, you will see that they will get offers from other countries and franchises. They might go to the IPL.” Basit Ali concluded.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant To Sell For This Price In IPL 2025 Mega Auction!! Basit Ali Makes Massive Prediction

Pakistan is out of the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 at Lord’s in June 2025. They will still have four Tests left in the ongoing third cycle of the event, including two against West Indies at home. But they also have a challenge of the Champions Trophy 2025 at home in February next year.

Pakistan will be taking part in the tri-series at home, involving New Zealand in the preparation of the ICC 50-over tournament.