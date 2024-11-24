In the first innings of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the upcoming star of Australia’s batting, Marnus Labuschagne, struggled poorly in the first innings with a poor ultra-defensive knock of two runs in 52 balls and never looked in a good rhythm for the entire stay in the middle.

Marnus Labuschagne walked into the middle during the third over and got a life on the first delivery when his outside edge was fumbled at the second slip by the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli. For overs later, the home side lost two consecutive wickets in the seventh over of the innings.

The no. 3 batter never looked in good shape for the entire innings before being trapped LBW by Mohammad Siraj towards the end of the first day’s play. Still, the Australian head coach, Andrew McDonald, believes that the knock has taught a lesson to Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

Andre McDonald backs Marnus Labuschagne to take lessons from poor first innings

The right-handed batter has smashed 4114 runs so far in his first 50 red-ball games at an average of 49.56 and a strike rate of over 52, shouldering on 20 half-centuries and 11 centuries at the best score of 215.

However, the graphic of Marnus Labuschagne in recent times has dropped down a lot. In his previous five games of the longest format, only one knock, consisting of 90 against New Zealand in Christchurch in March, has come over the ten-run mark.

“He’s working on his game as hard as ever (but) there’s no doubt he can learn some lessons from the first innings. He was in the nets this morning working through what his method is going to be in the second innings. And clearly, your mindset changes based upon the conditions as well.” McDonald expressed at the end of the second day’s play in the press conference.

The last first-class he played in Brisbane against South Australia saw him getting 22 and ten in two innings as a preparation for the Test summer. The North West Province-born has enjoyed batting against India with 777 runs in 11 Tests at an average of over 43 and a strike rate of 43 with three half-centuries and one century at the Gabba.

When it comes to his home record, Marnus Labuschagne has grilled 2625 runs in 48 innings at an average of over 61, thanks to the 12 half-centuries and nine centuries at the best score of 215.

When he was practicing on the morning of the second day’s play, he was hit twice on the body, showcasing his struggle taking a major turn in recent times.

“So the game plan from the first innings is going to look different from the second innings. Test cricket is a unique game. You get two bites at it. So we look forward to that opportunity with the bat when it does come.” McDonald explained.

The predicted temperature on the third day of the encounter is expected to be over 30s, which would break the cracks wide open, making the batting incredibly hard in the fourth innings, as Australia has already been looking at the target of over 300 runs with still nine wickets to grab from the visiting side.

After a fragile batting performance in the first innings, the pressure will be immensely on the home side, as they will shoulder the responsibility on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who got a golden duck in the first innings for the very first time in a decade.