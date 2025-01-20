India has gone with a balanced squad, based mostly on experience, for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to place on February 19. The regular captain, Rohit Sharma, will lead the troops while the future star, Shubman Gill, has been given the extra responsibility on his shoulder with the vice-captaincy.

The batting order is very simple, with Virat Kohli expected to turn up at number three, his usual position for India. The backup left-handed opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is expected to warn the benches in the first few group games unless someone gets injured or the form gets dropped so much.

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant will slot in the number four and fifth positions. Rahul was the wicket-keeper of the blue brigade in the absence of Pant and contributed so much with the bat at that position. Iyer has been consistent in the domestic tournaments. Even though Pant has the left-hander’s skill, the management may tinker with the side based on their opponents.

The only exclusion for India in the batting department, from the previous ODI World Cup is Suryakumar Yadav, who didn’t enjoy a great time in the 50-over format. The T20I national side captain has drilled 773 ODI runs in 35 innings at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of nearly 105 with the help of four half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 72.

Suresh Raina questioned India’s exclusion of Suryakumar Yadav

But these numbers are really poor compared to the shortest format. In 74 innings, the Mumbai-born smashed 2570 runs at an average of 40.79 and a strike rate of nearly 170, shouldering on four centuries and 21 half-centuries at the best score of 117. He will lead the side in the five-match series against England at home before the attention turns to the ODIs.

However, the former all-rounder of India, Suresh Raina, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup, feels that Sky could have been the X-factor that a side would need for the Champions Trophy.

“Surya was an integral part of the World Cup squad; he is a 360 player who can score nine runs per over at any stage of the game. He can dominate the opposition and bats differently.” Raina claimed to a question in the press room on Star Sports.

“If Surya were there would have been an X-factor, he would be missed. The responsibility will now be on the top 3 who are not in form. Surya is someone who can bat in any position.” India’s former left-handed batter expressed.

Raina also shed light on the absence of Mohammad Siraj, the veteran pacer who enjoyed a decent time in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with 20 wickets in nine innings.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, reckoned that the Hyderabad-born fast bowler won’t be effective with old ball like the left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. Even though since the start of 2022, he is the third leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format.

“Siraj was in a different form in Australia, but you can change the squad till February 12. So I feel Siraj can be back in the side if Bumrah is not fully fit. Harshit Rana has done well. He has good pace, good bumper, variation, yorker and pace. He and both Arshdeep Singh can bowl at the death, but I still feel Siraj is a better option if Bumrah is not there.” Suresh Raina added.

India’s opening clash of the event will be against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai stadium before they face Pakistan and New Zealand.