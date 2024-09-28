Mayank Yadav, the tearaway Delhi pacer, is inching closer to his India debut after he reportedly joined a special camp organized by the BCCI ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

After the ongoing Test series concludes in Kanpur, India and Bangladesh will clash in three T20Is from October 9-12 with the first match to be played in Gwalior.

Notably, Mayank Yadav had made quite a splash in the IPL 2024 where he turned out for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and impressed one and all with his ability to bowl at over 150kph constantly. He picked three wickets each in his first two matches and won Player of the Match awards as well.

He then suffered an injury and despite coming back from the setback, could only bowl one over before being ruled out of the IPL 2024. The youngster clocked a ball at 156.7 kph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 which was also the fastest ball of the season.

Since then, Mayank has been rehabbing and building his strength at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Mayank Yadav joins Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag at a special camp in NCA

India’s fast bowling star Mayank Yadav has been invited in a special camp ahead of the forthcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, which begins on October 6 in Gwalior. The special camp is hosted at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The camp is only for a select few players. Along with Mayank Yadav, the other players in the camp are Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Riyan Parag.

He has not played any professional cricket and has spent most of his time at the NCA recovering from a recurring side injury. He is also on the BCCI’s fast bowling contract list, where he is supervised by both the board and the NCA.

A BCCI insider indicated that the selectors could give Mayank a chance in the T20Is against Bangladesh. The insider also revealed that Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma will attend the exclusive camp.

“Mayank (Yadav) hasn’t complained of any pain over the last month or so. He is bowling full tilt at the NCA. The selectors are interested to see how ready he is for international cricket. With the long Test season ahead, the selectors are keen on trying new faces for the T20Is against Bangladesh. (Hardik) Pandya has not played competitive cricket for nearly a couple of months. Even Abhishek (Sharma) needs some quality practice,” the TOI source stated.

The Test players will most likely be rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh to reduce their workload ahead of the rigorous red-ball season.

Mayank Yadav to make India T20I debut against Bangladesh

Mayank Yadav has been invited to begin his recovery journey with T20 cricket. The insider also highlighted Mayank Yadav’s current fitness levels, stating that he is bowling nearly 20 overs with the white ball in three distinct spells.

The insider further stated that the teenager has a good chance of being selected for the T20Is against Bangladesh.

“Mayank is bowling close to 20 overs with the white ball in three separate spells in a day. There is a strong chance of selectors picking him for the Bangladesh series after seeing him in the camp at NCA. (Ajit) Agarkar is slated to travel to Bengaluru to attend the inauguration of the new NCA,” the source said.

Selectors have advised Mayank Yadav to begin with T20 cricket; they do not want him to be constrained to a single format. The 22-year-old pacer could be invited to join the Indian team for the three-match Test series against New Zealand solely for experience.

The ultimate goal is for Mayank Yadav to be red-ball ready for the Australia Test tour, where his pace can come in handy for the Indian team in the five-Test series.

Also Read: Musheer Khan Suffers Neck Injury In Car Accident; To Miss Irani Cup Tie And Early Part Of Ranji Trophy- Reports

