Mehidy Hasan Miraz will captain Bangladesh in the ODI series against West Indies, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the three-match series on December 3, 2024.

The forthcoming three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and the West Indies will take place at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The first match is set for December 8, with the second and third ODIs on December 10 and 12, respectively. All of the matches will take place at the same venue.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the series, leaving all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz to lead the squad in ODIs for the first time.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Towhid Hridoy will all miss the forthcoming one-day international series against the West Indies due to injuries. Shanto is recovering from a groin injury, while Hridoy is also experiencing groin troubles. Shanto and Rahim were not selected for the Test series.

Shakib Al Hasan Left Out of Bangladesh Squad for Upcoming West Indies ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed that Mehidy Hasan Miraz will captain the team in ODIs in place of Najmul Hossain Shanto. The statement further stated that the medical team will review Towhid Hridoy in two weeks to determine his availability.

“All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will now lead the Bangladesh side in ODIs for the first time in the absence of Najmul Hossain Shanto who is still recovering from a groin injury.

Hridoy had complained of pain in his right groin region and subsequent investigations have confirmed the presence of a medical condition. He has been advised rest and we will reassess him in two weeks to determine his readiness to play,” BCB statement said.

Shakib al Hasan was removed from the squad. Shakib al Hasan also missed the ODI series against Afghanistan in November. Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will miss the forthcoming white-ball series to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to their first child in December.

Liton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, and Tanzim Sakib have returned to the ODI team. Parvez was part of the 2021 series against the West Indies but did not play. Zakir Hasan, who had appeared in the Afghanistan series, was dropped. Nahid Rana, the fast bowler, retained his position.

Bangladesh Squad for Three-Match ODI Series Against West Indies:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Litton Kumer Das (WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

🏏 Bangladesh Squad for the 3-match ODI Series Against West Indies. All matches are set to take place in St. Kitts. The series kicks off with the first ODI on December 8.#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/O4y5zyHRLG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 2, 2024

