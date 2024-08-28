Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis were recently announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the mentors for five participating teams in the upcoming Champions Cup 2024.

On August 5th, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced three new tournaments for the Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25: the Champions One-Day Cup, the Champions T20 Cup, and the Champions First Class Cup.

These planned additions will complement the current domestic cricket schedule, which includes the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President’s Trophy, President’s Cup, and the HBL Pakistan Super League 2025. The Champions One-Day Cup will start on September 11th.

These five mentors have been given a contract of three years each and are to be available whenever the teams need their services.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his delight in an official statement, announcing the appointment of five great mentors. Naqvi believes the measure will help to close the gap between domestic and international cricket in Pakistan.

“I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats. This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men’s cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development,” the PCB chief stated in an official release.

Earnings of Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis as mentors revealed

Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis will serve as mentors on three-year contracts after a rigorous and transparent selection procedure. These seasoned cricketers will play an important role in discovering and developing new talent, with an emphasis on improving the national team’s future chances.

Each Champions Cup squad will be assisted by a 10-person staff that comprises a head coach, assistant coach, manager, and others. As per the Cricket Pakistan report, each mentor will receive an annual amount of 5 million rupees, totaling 15 million rupees over the three-year term.

PCB is particularly hopeful about Saqlain Mushtaq’s contribution, given the country’s present spinner scarcity. Waqar Younis, the chairman’s advisor, has lately resigned. According to sources, he was drawn to a mentorship post that requires no office hours and pays well for only a few days of work.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will remain available for the national squad and can be summoned if needed. Shoaib Malik has not formally retired and continues to play in leagues; nevertheless, he will be available to his team during the domestic event.

