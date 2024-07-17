Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan captain and coach, has taken a vile dig and accused PCB of bias following their recent board meeting. In the meeting, recommendations from national coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten were accepted, despite Hafeez giving the same advice a few months ago, which PCB rejected and removed him as coach and director of the Pakistan team.

Recently, the PCB called a meeting. This meeting’s agenda included talking about how to strengthen the national team following their underwhelming performance at the T20 World Cup. There were many ex-cricketers present at this PCB conference.

This high-level gathering was held on July 9 at a hotel located on Lahore’s Mall Road. The purpose of the meeting, which was presided over by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was to enhance Pakistan’s cricket system by utilizing the knowledge and recommendations of seasoned players.

Participating in the conversation were over fifteen former Test and international cricket players, who offered multiple suggestions to fortify the nation’s cricket system.

Notable people like Salman Butt, Ejaz Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Basit Ali, Intikhab Alam, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Sami, Shafiq Papa, Yasir Hameed, Salim Altaf, Haroon Rashid, Yasir Shah, Sikander Bakht, Wajahatullah Wasti and Azhar Khan attended this PCB meeting.

However, former PCB team director Mohammad Hafeez was not invited to the board meeting. Mohammad Hafeez has also been the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Abdullah’s words are not understood and Michael & Tom all say the truth: Mohammad Hafeez’s dig at PCB

On social media, Alia Rashid, a former employee of the Pakistan Cricket Board, defended Mohammad Hafeez and chastised the PCB for not inviting him to the meeting.

In October 2023, Alia Rashid, a senior sports journalist, was named by the PCB as the Director of Media and Communication. With Alia Rashid’s hiring, the PCB experienced a historic first: a woman holding the position of media head.

“Mohammad Hafeez raised his concerns over the lack of fitness & discipline. Being a Team Director, he desperately wanted Team Pakistan to follow the international standards of professionalism. Alas! The new chairman never invited him to discuss the issues & his ideas,” Aalia posted.

Alia Rashid posted something, and Mohammad Hafeez responded with a video clip. Mohammad Hafeez pointed at himself in the video and said: “We live in a society where Abdullah ki baat Samajh nahee aate aur Micheal & Tom sab such kahta hai (We live in a society where no one understands Abdullah but Michael and Tom always tell the truth).”

We live in a society where **Abdullah ki baat Samajh nahee aate aur Micheal & Tom sab such kahta hai** 😇🙏 https://t.co/LQ3I40mlSF pic.twitter.com/IQwtfgLTwJ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 15, 2024

