Social media is abuzz with rumors of Mohammad Shami marrying tennis star Sania Mirza. Both Shami and Mirza are divorcees and big names in their respective fields of sports.

Sania is India’s finest women’s tennis player, while Shami is a champion speed bowler, with his strong performance at the ODI World Cup 2023 propelling the Indian cricket team to the final.

While Mirza recently retired from the game, Mohammad Shami is out of action as he recovers from knee surgery. Shami last featured for India in T20 World Cup 2024 where he was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Since then, he missed the IPL 2024 and multiple other series, as he works towards regaining strength for the upcoming five-Test series in Australia later this year.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis icon, recently embarked on a religious journey to Hajj, almost 5 months after announcing her breakup from cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Sania, who has also retired from playing tennis, was most recently serving as a commentator for the famous French Open 2024.

Doctored images of Mohammad Shami and Sania Mirza in wedding attires go viral

Recently, digitally altered photos of Mohammad Shami and Sania Mirza in wedding attire went viral on social media. These also sparked discussions about the possibility of their marriage among fans and followers.

However, Sania and Shami have not reacted, Imran Mirza, the former Indian tennis player’s father, has spoken out on the social media drama.

Actually, a doctored photo reportedly portraying Sania and Shami’s wedding has gone viral on social media. This edited image was shot during Mirza’s wedding to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010.

On June 12, a Facebook account shared the changed photo, which replaced Malik’s face with Shami’s, erroneously stating that the two athletes are married. Since then, rumors about these famous athletes’ nuptials have hit social media by storm.

Imran Mirza, Sania’s father, has confirmed that there is no truth to the wedding rumors. He called all these rumors rubbish while revealing the duo had not met yet.

Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, told NDTV: “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

