The case of national return for the premier pacer, Mohammad Shami, is getting interesting as he aims to the ongoing five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India has already started powerfully with the 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the series opener.

Mohammad Shami recently returned to the cricket field during the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, where he bowled over 40 overs across two innings and picked up seven wickets to knock the door of the selectors. The pacer expects to make a return to the Blue Brigade towards the end of the series.

Many expected, along with the former head coach of the Indian side, Ravi Shastri, that the Bengal pacer should have been called back to the national side straightaway, but the selection committee of the Board of Control of India (BCCI) asked the pacer to be part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in the first few rounds.

In the three encounters Mohammad Shami has been part of in this event against Punjab, Mizoram, and Hyderabad, he has picked up four wickets in 11.3 overs at an economy of over nine. But the desire for the selectors was to see the pacer bowling with full rhythm and aggression, and that box has been ticked as of now.

“What one needs to see is when he can let go of the dependency on the BCCI’s medical team, which is treating him after every spell he is bowling.” BCCI source, as has been reported to the Times of India a week, claimed.

“The medical team feels he will start losing weight as he keeps playing matches, which will help build his endurance. Since the Ranji Trophy leg is over, the first round of SMAT matches has been kept as a makeshift yardstick.” The report added.

Mohammad Shami to return during Champions Trophy 2025? Report drops bombshell

When the pacer played the red-ball game against MP a few weeks ago, the Bengal management was advised to keep caution on the progress and workload of the pacer, as he was keenly observed by Nitin Patel, the head of the Centre of Excellence’s medical panel, as the latter and his team were asked to submit the reports of the bowler to the national selectors and the team management.

Mohammad Shami has collected 229 Test wickets in 122 innings at an average of below 28 and a strike rate of over 50 with the help of six five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/56 in an innings. When it comes to his performance in Australia in the longest format, the right-arm pacer has collected 31 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of more than 54.

The 34-year-old might not be rushed back to the game, as the reports have expressed, keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February and March.

“Bowling two-over spells in T20 matches in SMAT isn’t the ideal parameter. Maintaining intensity in a high-profile Test series is a different ball game. There is a chance he could be sent to train with Team India if he clears the SMAT challenge, but to play him will be a good call. The selectors are also wary about the Champions Trophy in February.” The reports shed light.

The Indian team has been blessed with many superb and quality pacers and the eight wickets of Jasprit Bumrah, five scalps of Mohammad Siraj, and the four wickets of the debutant Harshit Rana has already powered them to victory.