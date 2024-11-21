Jasprit Bumrah, Team India’s stand-in skipper, delivered an important update on Mohammad Shami, who made his return to competitive cricket last week during the Ranji Trophy.

Shami was nursing an injury incurred at the 2023 World Cup and has missed all of India’s games since then. Shami then underwent surgery for his ankle issues and missed the IPL 2024, England Tests at home, and the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

Following a lengthy rehabilitation time, the experienced pacer recently returned to professional cricket, playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Shami had an instant impression on his comeback, taking four wickets in the first innings and demonstrating his readiness for competitive cricket.

While he was not named to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, there were reports that Shami could suddenly be added to the team.

Shami returned to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Madhya Pradesh, taking seven wickets in two innings. He bowled more than 40 overs and kept a solid speed throughout.

Mohammad Shami’s previous experience playing on Australian pitches might have come in helpful. The right-arm fast bowler has played eight Tests in Australia, taking 31 wickets at an average of 32.16, including two five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah has all but confirmed it, expressing optimism that the famous right-arm pacer will join the group shortly.

During the pre-match press conference before of the first Test in Perth, Bumrah was asked about Shami’s status, and the pacer stated that team management is “keeping a keen eye” on his recovery.

“Shami bhai has started to play cricket, and obviously, he is an integral part of this team. I’m sure the management is also keeping a keen eye (on him). Hopefully, things fall in place and you might see him here as well,” said Bumrah during the presser.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel, who watched Shami’s intensity during the last home Test series against New Zealand, underlined the team’s focus on the pacer’s development.

According to reports, Shami could join the team in Australia for the series. This would be determined after a more thorough review of his fitness and form.

