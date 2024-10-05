The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 is now just a step away from being wrapped up. Still, it has seen the growth of a new controversy with a questionable approach where Sherfane Rutherford, the middle order batter for the West Indies side, has made a sudden exit from his St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side, led by Andre Fletcher, due to disciplinary issues.

Recent rumors have suggested that the team management asked Sherfane Rutherford to leave the franchise, whose exact reasons and circumstances are yet to be clear. The left-handed batter didn’t have a great time in the first four encounters of the tournament, where he bagged 35 runs at an average of under nine and a strike rate of over 190.

Last season, he was also with the same side, where he smashed 194 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of over 155, shouldering on a couple of half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 65 runs.

Sherfane Rutherford makes sudden exit from CPL 2024

A local YouTube channel has claimed that the 26-year-old was kicked out of the team because of not having similarities with the captain and the other team members over a decision. The debate parallels an incident during the 2023 season of the CPL when Kevin Sinclair was forced to leave Guyana Amazon Warriors under similar circumstances.

“It seemed to be some issues. That’s what I’m hearing. There may be some conflict between him and the captain and maybe others, and that led to the team letting him go for the rest of the season.” The son of the former Guyana and West Indies batter of the late Basil Butcher told the channel.

Sherfane Rutherford has featured in three ODIs where he has scored 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of around 80 with a best score of 63 runs. When it comes to the 21 T20Is, the brutal batter has nailed 362 runs in 17 innings at an average of 27.84 and a strike rate of over 150, shouldering on two half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 68 runs.

He has so much experience in the 20-over format, where he has drilled 2405 runs in 129 innings at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of 135.03, thanks to his 12 half-centuries with a best score of 78 runs. His last appearance in this tournament came in September 06 against the Guyana side.

Apart from the opening game victory in the league, the Patriots went on to receive nine successive defeats in the league with a net run rate of -1.479. The CPL committee hasn’t responded to the incident with Sherfane Rutherford, and there has been no exact answer from the batter or his agent.

The middle-order batter was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the last season of the Indian Premier League, besides which he has represented Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In ten IPL encounters, he has notched up 106 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.14 with a strike rate of a tad over 100.

The last international game for Sherfane Rutherford came through the T20I game against South Africa at Tarouba on August 25, while his last assignment in the 50-over format appeared almost nine months ago. The final of this year’s CPL will be played between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings at the Providence Stadium.