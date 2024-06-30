The India pacer Mohammad Shami has wished Rohit Sharma an incredible T20I career, as the latter has announced his retirement from the format of the game, to end a long 17-year-old time in India colors in the 20-over format, after earning the T20 World Cup 2024, for the second time in national colors.

The India captain finishes this ninth edition of the tournament, being the second-highest run-getter of the event, as he collected 257 runs in eight innings, at an average of 36.71, and a strike rate of 156.70, including three half-centuries, and a best score of 92 runs in 41 balls against Australia in St Lucia.

The way Rohit Sharma has led the team throughout the World Cup with his captaincy has been incredible. There were moments when India looked a bit short under pressure when the opponents were going berserk with their performance, but the Nagpur-born held his nerve for a long time.

‘It’s been an honor to play under Rohit Sharma’s leadership’- Mohammad Shami

Rohit Sharma made his debut in T20I cricket, back in 2007 against England at Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup, and managed to contribute to a large portion of India’s inaugural trophy-winning moment. Since then, he has shown how great a player he is in this format of the game.

In 159 T20I games, the opener has smashed 4231 runs at an average of 32.05. The strike rate of close to 141 shows how brutal he has been for all those years at the top order, where he got the promotion in the latter half of his career.

Rohit Sharma has celebrated five centuries in this format for India, besides his 32 fifties, with the best score of unbeaten 121 runs. He has also smashed 383 boundaries, and 205 over boundaries in this process.

Numbers are just a small factor in his career, especially the way he has led the team with the bat in this T20 World Cup. There have been times, when India needed to have a good start, and someone needed to put their feet on the accelerator without any fear of failure, and Rohit has been always the man to raise his hand to do the job.

In the history of the T20 World Cups, Rohit Sharma finishes as the second-highest run-getter in the competition. The right-handed has smacked 1220 runs in 44 innings, at an average of just under 35, and a strike rate of 133.04. The 37-year-old has also nailed 12 fifties in that period, besides having a best score of 92 runs against Australia.

His team-mate for a long time, Mohammad Shami, who has played for Rohit’s captaincy has used his ‘X’ handle, formerly known as Twitter, to share his experience of being with Rohit Sharma.

‘Captain Rohit, your incredible journey and leadership have left an indelible mark on T20 cricket. Under your captaincy, we achieved great heights, including the T20 World Cup 2024 victory.’ Shami expressed this on his ‘X’ handle on social media. ‘Your skill, dedication, and calm presence on the field will be greatly missed. It’s been an honor to play under your leadership. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors.’

With Rohit not being there in T20I cricket from there on, India also now will have to find a replacement for the leadership duties. They have got some unbelievable talent in India for the opening spot, but captaincy won’t be easy, they are gearing up for their next challenge of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.