Mohammed Shami might still be able to go to Australia to join the Indian team for the BGT 2024-25 (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) if he receives clearance from NCA’s Sports Science department headed by Dr. Nitin Patel.

Shami made his competitive cricketing return in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal after one year out of action due to ankle surgery. He picked up 7 wickets in Bengal’s win over Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

Currently, Mohammed Shami is playing for Bengal in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (SMAT 2024) tournament for Bengal in Saurashtra’s Rajkot Stadium.

Mohammed Shami’s progress monitored by BCCI Sports Science department and a selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not determined when Shami will be able to travel to Australia. However, with four games remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, they have been closely following the premier pacer to ensure they make the proper option.

According to Cricbuzz, a BCCI Sports Science team, together with a national selector, is now in Rajkot to monitor Mohammed Shami’s progress in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal.

The head of the BCCI’s Sports Science division at the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Nitin Patel, has been stationed in Saurashtra, along with trainer Nishant Bardule and selector SS Das, to keep an eye on Shami.

The focus of the NCA team is to see if Shami can handle the physical demands of a high-intensity Test match. They aren’t focused on assessing his pace, form, and rhythm but want to see if the pacer can endure the workload of a Test match or not.

As per the reports, it is learned that BCCI won’t be selecting the fast bowler for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 till he gets clearance from the Sports Science Department.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian team management in contact with Mohammed Shami

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the Indian team management are constantly monitoring Mohammed Shami’s improvement. Several rumors last week stated that the fast bowler might join the team before the third game, which would be a huge boost for the team.

The BCCI has requested Mohammed Shami to bowl a set number of deliveries per day, while his pre-match and post-match conditions are closely monitored. The quick bowler has been showing promising indications, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he returns to Australia soon.

Mohammed Shami has picked 4 wickets in 4 games in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal. His best of 3/21 came against Hyderabad.

