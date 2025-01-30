Mohammed Siraj, an Indian pacer, has made news for his personal life during the last week. Siraj has recently gained attention as allegations circulated that India’s fiery pacer was dating Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

The rumors began after Zanai Bhosle posted a photo with the cricketer on her 23rd birthday. However, Zanai quickly cleared the air by referring to Mohammed Siraj as her “dear brother.” Later, Siraj addressed the claims by referring to Zanai as his “sister” on Instagram.

Now, an astounding report has emerged, revealing the Indian cricketer’s true love interest. According to a recent claim by ETimes and Times of India, Mohammed Siraj is allegedly dating Mahira Sharma.

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma’s relationship

Mahira and Siraj are reportedly “romantically involved” and in the process of getting to know each other. However, the putative couple has yet to publicly confirm or deny their dating report, according to the ETimes.

An insider close to Siraj and Mahira gave information about their growing relationship, alleging that the two are romantically involved. While they have kept their relationship discreet, it is believed that they have been getting to know each other over the last few months.

Mahira is a well-known actress in India’s television business. She is well-known for her part in popular television shows such as Naagin, Bepanah Pyar, and Kundali Bhagya. She became a household name after reaching the finale of Bigg Boss 13. She just established herself in Punjabi cinema with the 2023 film LehmberGinni, impressing audiences with her acting abilities.

Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj came close due to Instagram

Rumors regarding Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj’s romance have been spreading for months, particularly when fans discovered their social media connections. It all began in November 2024, when Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram postings, and the two soon began following each other, sparking extensive conjecture about their romance.

Mohammed Siraj was surprisingly dropped from the India squad for the England ODIs and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, if Jasprit Bumrah fails to recover in time from the back issues he suffered during the Australia tour, Siraj is the front-runner to replace the Gujarat pacer in the ICC tournament.

