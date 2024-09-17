Rohit Sharma, India captain, stated that KL Rahul will receive all the backing and support from Indian team management. This comes before KL Rahul makes his India Test comeback in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19.

KL Rahul last played for India against England in Hyderabad earlier this year and was ruled out for the remainder of the Test series owing to injury.

Rahul did not have a better experience in red-ball cricket after 2022, going ten innings without reaching a half-century throughout the Bangladesh tour and the home series against Australia.

He scored 125 runs across ten innings, with an average of 12.5 and a high of 23. However, he recovered his mojo in South Africa in December 2023, scoring a difficult century.

Rohit Sharma reiterated his belief in Rahul’s talent, stating that the right-hander has previously demonstrated his abilities, including a superb century against South Africa.

KL Rahul will come good against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma

Speaking of Rahul’s injury history, the Karnataka star has fought hamstring, shoulder, wrist, back, thigh strain, acute appendicitis, groin, and other niggles, forcing him to miss a significant amount of cricket.

However, Rohit emphasized the necessity of Rahul taking control of his career and seizing the possibilities that await him. Notably, Rahul strained his right quadriceps again during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the home series earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma said at the press conference: “There are a handful of people in world cricket who had a smooth ride. A handful of cricketers had no issues all their life, it was all good. Everyone has an up-and-down career. The best thing to do is to understand yourself, expectations from yourself and what’s needed for the team. The kind of quality KL Rahul has, everybody knows.”

Rahul is back in action and had some impressive outings in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 leading up to the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

KL Rahul has done well since his comeback: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has stated that injury-prone Rahul will be given opportunities in the next matches, but it is up to the right-hander to capitalize on his opportunities and advance his career. However, Rohit is confident in Rahul’s ability to have a successful Test career.

“Our message to him was that we wanted him to play all the games and bring the best out of him. It’s important to give him a clear message about what he needs from him. He has done well since his comeback – scored a hundred against South Africa.

Unfortunately got injured after Hyderabad, and didn’t play afterward. I hope he continues from where he left off in Hyderabad. I don’t see any reason why he can’t flourish in Test cricket. Opportunities are there. Important for him to understand how he wants to take his career forward,” Rohit said.

Rahul has played 50 Test matches in his career, scoring 2863 runs at an average of 34.08, with eight hundreds and 14 fifties. Rahul will face stiff competition from Sarfaraz Khan, who shone in his first series against England during his absence.

