The current secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has emerged as the leading candidate to be the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the elections, replacing New Zealand’s Greg Barclay.

Jay Shah is such a strong contender to be the head of the world cricket governing body. The development is yet to unfold, as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) hasn’t spoken an inch on the matter.

The BCCI is confident enough that Shah will be elected for the position without any issue, given the welcome and widespread support he has received from various cricketing boards, who have informed their wish for the veteran to lead the global cricket body as the top source from the board has confirmed.

Jay Shah front-runner to take over after Greg Barclay denies 3rd term as ICC chair

To secure the nomination, getting the backing is vital, as the ICC requires a prosper and a seconder. The reports have claimed that England and Australia will likely back Jay Shah for the ICC chairman role, which powers his stay a lot more to bid for the top position.

The ICC rules have expressed that each of the current 16 ICC directors need to submit their nominations by August 27, and those will only be considered for the chairmanship.

Barclay, the current chairman of the ICC, was eligible for another two-year term, but the moment Jay Shah received the support from Australia and England to run the show for at least another three years under a revised constitution, it was almost a matter of the time before Barclay would leave the chair.

“ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020 before being re-elected in 2022.” An ICC spoke person revealed last week.

If Shah succeeds, he will become the youngest ever ICC chief at the age of only 36, as his election would also make him the latest in a line of prominent Indians who have held the position, following the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

Jay Shah is currently serving as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and conducts the ICC’s finance and commercial affairs sub-committee, one of the most influential bodies within the International Cricket Council.

“Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by August 27, 2024, and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on December 1, 2024.” A statement was released after the board meeting.

“For the election to proceed, at least one additional candidate must enter the race, and it’s not clear whether there will be a contest at all. It will depend on what Mr. Jay Shah decides. If he files a nomination, there will be no election. He will be elected unopposed.” The source shed light on the development.

His leadership responsibilities and the strong backing from the other boards put him in a strong position to guide the ICC in the upcoming years. After his appointment, it will be interesting to see what the future unfolds for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which for the moment is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February 2025.