A verdict has finally been made eleven years after a significant embezzlement case came to light at the Bank of Maharashtra in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, where four of the individuals have been involved in the scheme of the bank, most notably Vijay Ojha, who is the father of the former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Naman Ojha.

The case resolves around the incident in 2013 where around INR 1.25 crore was embezzled from the branch of Bank of Maharashtra in the village called Joulkheda, which is situated within the Multai police station area of Betul. Naman Ojha’s father has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the embezzlement.

The case saw six individuals getting implicated initially before the Multai Association Sessions Court delivered its judgment on Tuesday, bringing a close to the long-standing legal proceedings. The decision of the court found several key members of the case guilty in the embezzlement case.

Naman Ojha’s father jailed for embezzlement at the Bank of Maharashtra

The primary orchestrator, Abhishek Ratnam, received a sentence of ten years imprisonment and a fine of nearly INR 80 lakh. Father of Naman Ojha, Vinay, who was in the position of the manager in the bank at the time of the embezzlement, received a seven-year sentence in prison before he was fined INR 7 lakh.

The investigation revealed that the fraud was done successfully by using the passwords of the bank officials. The trainee branch manager of the bank, Nilesh Chatrole, found his ID and passwords being misused in the scheme, and he has also been acquitted. The four individuals were convicted, including Abhishek and others.

Rajesh Sable, the public prosecutor, has responded to the findings of the investigation.

“During the investigation, it was found that the embezzlement was carried out using the passwords of the bank officials.” He expressed in a report.

Nilesh Chatrole was acquitted by the court of all the charges. They delivered convictions and sentences for the four other accused individuals. The advocate, Vishal Kodale, has provided all the further important details on the case.

“Abhishek Ratnam and Vijay Ojha (father of Naman Ojha), through agents, opened the fake accounts and embezzled Rs 1.25 crore,” Kodale explained as reported.

The 41-year-old Naman Ojha has featured in only one Test match for the national side when he smashed 56 runs across two innings in 2015 against Sri Lanka in Colombo with a best score of 35. In the 146 innings of first-class cricket, the right-handed batter has gathered 9753 runs at an average of 41.67, shouldering on 22 centuries and 55 half-centuries at the best score of an unbeaten 219 runs.

In the case of the 50-over domestic events, the right-handed batter grilled 4278 runs in 139 innings at an average of 32.65 with the help of nine centuries and 23 half-centuries at the best score of 167. In the 162 innings of the shortest format, Naman Ojha has bagged 2972 runs at an average of just below 21 at a strike rate of 118.78, thanks to 15 half-centuries.

In the past, he was part of the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has smacked 1554 runs in 94 innings at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of under 120 with the help of six half-centuries and the best score of unbeaten 94 runs. He recently turned up for the Indian champion side in a 20-over tournament.