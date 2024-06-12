With two back-to-back wins in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), the Indian team is flying sky-high as they sit at the top position of their group. Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu feels that if the team wishes, they can go with Kuldeep Yadav in their third game against the US.

In both the games so far against Ireland and the Pakistan side, India have gone with their two left-arm spin all-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to get the services of an extra batting option. With the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York favoring the pacers, it’s Kuldeep Yadav who had to sit out.

Both these spinners haven’t been required hugely with the ball in hand, as the three pacers along with Hardik Pandya have been doing the lion’s share of the bowling. But the pitch being quite tricky to the batters, both Jadeja and Axar’s batting have been beneficial to the team’s cause.

‘Many times, an arrow is flying and you take it on your back’- Navjot Singh Sidhu

When India lost two early wickets of their two openers- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the management promoted Axar Patel at number four, who had a few swing and misses at the beginning of his knock. But the left-hand batter kept on showing his aggressive mindset.

It wasn’t the fact that the Gujrat-born nailed 30-35 runs, but those vital 16 runs were so important to the contest of the game and how it was flowing at that moment.

During a discussion on Star Sports, the former India opening batter Navjot Singh Sudhu was asked whether India should look to experiment with their team combination against the United States, by bringing players among Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav.

‘There is no need for any experimentation when you have the winning habit and rhythm. If it isn’t broke, don’t mend it.’ The former batter Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed in the discussion. ‘Many times, an arrow is flying and you take it on your back. There is no need for that because you have a combination.’

It’s quite vital to get the qualification mark besides the name, and there is no reason to break a successful team. Sidhu, however, feels that if India doesn’t want batting from both their spinners, then Kuldeep Yadav could be a good option.

‘The biggest jigsaw is to fit the combination. Team combination is different, different blocks and you have fit those blocks. You have that combination.’ Navjot Singh Sidhu responded. ‘Yes, you can do one thing, if you don’t want batting from your two spinners against the USA, you can bring in Kuldeep Yadav.’

The tired and slow surface in New York’s Nassau Stadium will work in favor of Kuldeep’s trajectory and the USA batters may fall into the tarp of the Chinaman.

‘You (Batters) are playing balls that are coming straight but either Kuldeep or Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal delivers the balls above eye level.’ Navjot Singh Sidhu elaborated. ‘So, it can happen that you say he (Kuldeep Yadav) can come in place of Axar (Patel).’

He ended the discussion with the fact that Axar also made an impressive performance in the game against Pakistan with both bat and ball, and that means Rohit Sharma could go with the same eleven.

‘However, Axar performed splendidly in the last match. So, it is a dilemma. It is very easy for the captain because it’s a problem of plenty.’ Navjot Singh Sidhu concluded. It’s a sweet predicament. India have all four aces. How will you lose?’

After the USA game on June 12, India will face Canada in their last game on June 15, in Florida, which could be a washout affair due to rain.