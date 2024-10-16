New Zealand will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series and the schedule for the same was announced by New Zealand Cricket on October 16, 2024. Both sides will lock horns in a total of 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs during the series.

Following their humbling Test series defeat, New Zealand is planning a white-ball series in Sri Lanka in November 2024. The BlackCaps will trip to Sri Lanka for a T20I and ODI series, and the New Zealand Cricket Board has published the whole schedule.

Earlier this month, New Zealand suffered a humbling Test series defeat against Sri Lanka. They lost both Test matches and the series, despite a strong performance in the opening game. The visitors lost both games, dropping down the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

hosts Sri Lanka defeated the tourists by 63 runs in the first Test. Sri Lanka batted first at Galle International Stadium and scored 305-10 in the first innings, with Kamindu Mendis (114) and Kusal Mendis (50).

The Kiwis responded with a superior score of 340-10, establishing a 35-run advantage after the first innings. However, the hosts recovered in the following innings to score another 300-plus total (309-10), setting a 275-run goal for the visitors.

Rachin Ravindra (90) maintained some dreams of victory alive in the final innings with a steady effort. However, he had little support from the other batters, who failed to reach the 30-run personal best. As a result, New Zealand fell short of 63.

The second Test saw Sri Lanka post 602/5, and they managed to win the game like a walk in the park by crushing Kiwis 360 and 88 across two innings. Sri Lanka won by an innings and 154 runs to pocket the series 2-0.

New Zealand aims to avenge the Test series loss in the limited-overs series in November in Sri Lanka

Tom Latham became the new Test captain after Tim Southee decided to step down as New Zealand skipper in red-ball format. The Black Caps will visit Sri Lanka in November, but only for a whiteball series. Throughout the series, both teams will play two T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I is scheduled for November 9, with the second game taking place the following day.

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI series 2024 will begin with the first match on November 13 in Dambulla. The next two games will be played in Pallekele on November 17 and 19. Below is the whole white ball schedule for New Zealand’s 2024 tour of Sri Lanka.

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka schedule:

November 9, SL vs NZ, 1st T20I, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

November 10, SL vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

November 13: SL vs NZ, 1st ODI, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka

November 17: SL vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka

November 19: SL vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka

Tour News | The dates have been confirmed for the team's FIVE match (2xT20Is, 3 x ODIs) white ball tour of Sri Lanka next month. Schedule | https://t.co/KQhiQUjlDg #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/Z6C7uh8XwC — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 16, 2024

Also Read: “Only Thing To Tick Off!!”- Pat Cummins Challenges India Before BGT 2024-25