Nitish Kumar Reddy has become the first Indian to achieve a massive feat thanks to his century in the ongoing 4th Test between Australia and India in Melbourne on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

On Saturday, December 28, Nitish came to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the team suffering at 191/6. The batter began cautiously to establish himself at the crease. He expertly handled the Australian bowling attack and scored 50 runs for the first time in Tests.

The 21-year-old batsman turned his start into his first Test century. It was a particularly remarkable experience for him to achieve a century in difficult conditions for an overseas batter in Australia. In the first three Test matches, the right-handed hitter scored 41, 38, 42, 42, and 16 runs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy first Indian to score a Test ton in Australia from no.8 or lower

Reddy and fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar formed a crucial 127-run stand for the eighth wicket. The batsman scored his first Test century in 171 balls. He marked the occasion with an emotional gesture, sinking to his knees and gazing up at the sky, while his father watched from the stands.

Nitish Kumar Reddy became the first Indian to score a century in Australia while batting at number 8 in a Test match. Overall, he was the fifth batter to score a century after Gerry Alexander, Adam Parore, Matt Prior, and Yasir Shah.

Batters to hit Test tons at No. 8 or lower vs Australia in Australia:

Runs Player Team Year 108 Gerry Alexander WI 1961 110 Adam Parore NZ 2001 118 Matt Prior ENG 2011 113 Yasir Shah PAK 2019 103* Nitish Kumar Reddy IND 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy dedicates maiden Test ton to his father

Nitish Kumar Reddy is currently the most talked-about player in Indian cricket, and it is because to his efforts that he has been handed the bat in the fourth Test of the series against the Australia National Cricket Team. He realized the ambition of every Indian lad and made his father proud.

Nitish Reddy crafted an excellent innings and ensured that his team got out of difficulty. His innings came at a time when India was struggling. Nitish Reddy absorbed all of the strain and performed flawlessly throughout his innings. He timed the ball perfectly and made sure to put Australia under strain.

Nitish Reddy dedicated his century to his father with a touching post.

