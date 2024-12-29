Nitish Kumar Reddy has been an outstanding performer for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 versus Australia. Batting lower down the order, Reddy has constantly come up when India needed it most, receiving acclaim from cricket stalwarts such as Sunil Gavaskar.

The young Indian all-rounder is now the second-highest run scorer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, with 284* runs in four innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate close to 67. In his debut Test series, Reddy’s amazing batting talent won over everyone.

His resilience, patience, and grit in performing under duress despite playing in Australia’s harsh conditions for the first time left everyone in awe of this young phenom. On Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia, Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a spectacular first Test century under pressure at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Sunil Gavaskar hails Nitish Kumar Reddy’s ton as one of the greatest in Indian cricket history

His unbeaten 105 and 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar, who also made a gutsy fifty, aided India’s innings in the ongoing fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Following his MCG heroics, the former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar praised Nitish Reddy’s outstanding performance under duress. Gavaskar also believes that Reddy’s maiden Test hundred is just the beginning, with many more to come in the future, and predicted that he will be a future star of Indian cricket.

“This is the first Test hundred, and he is going to score many more in the near future. This century must rank as one of the greatest hundreds in the history of Indian cricket. I am expecting to see him among the runs in the future. He is a star of Indian cricket,” he stated on Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar warned the young batsman to maintain humility and never forget the sacrifices made by his father and family to help him get to this point.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is here because of Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar further cautioned that Nitish should never take Indian cricket for granted and remain grounded, predicting an immensely prosperous career for the youngster.

The former Indian captain and well-known analyst also advised Nitish to stay loyal to himself and continue pushing forward with devotion and hard work.

“However, he will have to remember the sacrifices made by his father and other members of the family. Nitish is here because of Indian cricket, and he will have to make sure that he doesn’t take Indian cricket for granted. If he stays true to himself, a successful career lies ahead of him,” Gavaskar stated.

Sunil Gavaskar said, "this century by Nitish Kumar Reddy must rank as one of the greatest hundreds in the history of Indian cricket". pic.twitter.com/qN292fcUZS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024

Notably, India is trailing by 116 runs in the MCG Tests as they are 358/9 in reply to Australia’s 474.

