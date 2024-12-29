The former head coach of the Indian side, Ravi Shastri, reckoned that it would be the last time the young all-rounder of the national team, Nitish Reddy, would bat at number seven during the ongoing five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Coming into the series, the discussion was whether the management should drop him.

A few of the former players claimed that the touring side could think of dropping Nitish Reddy to develop the balance of the side. The Andhra player was part of the two games for India-A before the start of the BGT as a preparation, where he scored three knocks of over 35 runs and showed maturity with the bat in the lower middle order.

With 958 runs in 44 innings at an average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 57.02, the 21-year-old has done a decent job with the bat thanks to a couple of half-centuries and one century with a best score of 159 runs. The only lack for him in the department was that he hadn’t contributed enough for the national side with the ball in hand.

Nitish Reddy had a great start in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as he smacked 179 runs in five innings at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of more than 72, with the best score of 42. He was nailing those aggressive knocks but wasn’t getting the huge knock besides his name.

Ravi Shastri suggests promotion for Nitish Reddy in the 5th SCG Test

The stage was set for the fourth Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India was in a risky position with seven down for the 221 runs when the wicket of the premier spin all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja fell, who was trapped by the off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Nitish Reddy was joined by Washington Sundar, as both of them showed great patience and maturity against the fierce bowling attack of the home side, who kept on asking regular questions. But none of the batters were ready to take their guard down at any point in time.

Sundar played 162 deliveries for his 50 runs with the help of one boundary at a strike rate of 30, as the eight-wicket stand progressed for 127 runs when the Tamil Nadu all-rounder finally got an outside edge into the hands of the slip fielder. But NKR was yet to get his hands down, by then.

With the wicket of Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah walked into the middle as he could keep himself in the middle for three balls before he was caught into the hands of the slip fielder. Mohammad Siraj was needed to defend three balls as once the sixth ball was defended; a loud cheer was made at the MCG.

Nitish Reddy, having seen just one delivery in the next over from Scott Boland, went straight down the ground for his maiden century in the longest format, as he remained unbeaten on 105 runs with the help of ten boundaries and one six at a strike rate of around 60. But Ravi Shastri has asked to be promoted to the batting order for the New Year’s Test.

“I feel that the way Nitish Reddy has batted, this is the last time he will bat at 7. To get the balance of the side, you need him to go higher up the order, either 5 or 6, and then you have the opportunity of playing five bowlers to take the 20 wickets, and he’s given that kind of confidence to the selectors and the team management and the captain.” The former Indian coach revealed during the tea break of the third day’s play.

“Reddy is fully capable of batting in the top 6. Then it changes the whole balance of the game, You go to Sydney with him batting in the top 6, and you’re playing five bowlers.” The veteran concluded.