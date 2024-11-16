The final list of 574 players is set to go under the hammer during the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, among 1574 registered players, as revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The England fast bowler, Jofra Archer, was a huge surprise for withdrawal from the final roster.

The veteran pacer of the same side, James Anderson, at the age of 42, has become the oldest player to join the IPL auction for a base price of INR 1.25 crore. The three premier Indian players, Shreyas Iyer, Kl Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, are the three captains released by the franchises ahead of the retention deadline and will be among the 12 marquee players to come to the auction.

Arshdeep Singh, the second leading wicket-taker of the Blue Brigade in T20Is, is among the first set of six players in the list, while the second includes Rahul, the highest wicket-taker of the IPL- Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj.

The five overseas players for the marquee list are the left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc, who broke the record for the highest bid of the auction with INR 24.75 crore, the England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, all-rounder Liam Livingstone, the power-hitter of South Africa David Miller and the fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

No Mark Wood and Cameron Green in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The premier all-rounder of Australia, Cameron Green, who currently can’t bowl for the next few months due to injury and is out of the opening red-ball clash in Perth for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, has also not been considered for the final list of IPL auction.

Another fast bowler of the Three Lions, Mark Wood, missed the 2022 season due to an elbow injury. He played four games for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2023 but was pulled out of the 2024 season by the ECB as part of the workload management.

The young opening batter of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at the age of 13, having played five first-class games and two Youth Test matches for India U-19 sides, scored a century against Australia last month, has become the youngest player to get his name sorted for the auction.

Another under-19 player for Sri Lanka, Dumindu Sewmina, the fast bowler who just played one T20 game, has caught the eyes for his low and slinky action. He recently earned a spot in the Lanka T10 league and will be hoping to follow the roads of Lasith Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thusara into the IPL.

This is the first time since the 2018 auction that the marquee list has been divided into two blocks. Back then, there were 16 players across two sets, while in 2022, a single set of 10 marquee players started the proceedings.

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, both of whom retained a maximum of six players, won’t have access to RTM cards, while Punjab Kings, besides a huge purse of INR 110.5 crore, will have four RTMs. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has three cards, while the last five sides, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Gujarat Titans (GT) can use the card only once.

The RTM will help the franchises to get their players back by matching the highest bid. The teams, for this IPL auction, can increase the bid one final time, in which case the team using the card will again have the chance to match the bid to sign the player.

A total of 204 slots are up for grabs, with 70 available to overseas players. The auction will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.