BCCI has received a new diktat from the Indian health ministry which has asked them to stop advertising paan masala and gutkas in cricket stadiums. This news is a delight for cricket fans, as stadiums in India particularly, Arun Jaitley Stadium, could be soon free of any ‘Paan Masala’, ‘Gutka’, or other tobacco product hoardings.

Until today, the BCCI had a rule that prohibited any tobacco product firm from sponsoring Team India, but the installation of these ‘Paan Masala’ hoardings in cricket stadiums has remained a major concern. The Health Ministry’s proposed proposal will remove such hoardings from Indian stadiums, reports stated.

Notably, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has made a bad name for itself because of the sea of tobacco products hoarded within the stadium.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal in May by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Vital Strategies, a global health organization, 41.3% of all surrogate ads for smokeless tobacco (SLT) brands in 2023 were displayed during the last 17 cricket World Cup matches.

Several cricket stadiums host popular competitions such as the IPL, which feature commercials for smokeless tobacco products such as Gutka, a combination of pan masala and chewing tobacco.

Back in 2016-17, the World Health Organization and the health ministry performed the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), which found that tobacco consumption in its various forms kills approximately 1.35 million people each year.

In the most recent surrogate advertisements, these public figures were seen hawking ‘elaichi’ mouth fresheners made by smokeless tobacco product manufacturers.

Interestingly, tobacco companies pitch gutka as ‘pan masala’ to avoid tobacco advertising laws. Surrogate commercials use pan masala campaigns to promote gutka items with similar names and packaging.

In addition to Bollywood celebrities, Chris Gayle, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Kapil Dev are among the former cricketers who endorse Gutka and paan masala brands.

“Cricket matches are widely popular among the young population. There have been multiple instances wherein surrogate smokeless tobacco ads are being displayed during cricket matches and celebrity endorsements happening. This tends to indirectly attract the youths. The health ministry’s DGHS may communicate to the BCCI urging them to stop showing tobacco-related ads in any form,” said an official aware of the matter requesting anonymity to PTI.

