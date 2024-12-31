Shukri Conrad, South Africa’s red-ball coach, has refused to apologize for taking advantage of an apparently easier World Test Championship (WTC) schedule in comparison to other teams to reach the competition’s final.

The Proteas qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan by two wickets in the first Test on Sunday, December 29, at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.

South Africa’s WTC cycle consisted of 12 Tests, with none lasting more than two matches. Their toughest assignments on paper were arguably against India at home and New Zealand away, both of which they faced early in the cycle.

Three of their remaining four series were against Bangladesh, West Indies, and Pakistan, the three teams at the bottom of the WTC rankings. Even their series against Sri Lanka was played at home, giving them the home edge and a 2-0 series victory.

South Africa coach unapologetic about ‘easy’ route to WTC final

Except for a tour of Bangladesh, the Proteas’ itinerary excluded matches against heavyweights such as Australia and England, as well as any challenging subcontinent campaigns.

South African coach Shukri Conrad brushed off criticism about the uneven scheduling of the World Test Championship after his team qualified for the final.

“We’re just thrilled that we can be at Lord’s next year. People abroad will be shouting that we had an easy draw. Well, I’m not going to apologize for that. I think the good thing about getting the results at home is that you play as a favorite. It’s easy to play as an underdog because you’re not expected to do it,” Conrad said after South Africa’s win in the Boxing Day Test (via The Roar).

South Africa had been close to making the final in the previous cycle, but a 0-2 series loss to Australia away from home proved costly. They finished with a victory percentage of 55.56 from 15 matches, while India came in second with a win percentage of 58.80.

“The WTC weighs on you, you really want to get to the final, but we need to be a lot more resilient and clinical. We saw what pressure did to some of our players but they will grow enormously from the experience. We are so much better than we showed in this match but we want this team to never know when they are beaten and we want the opposition to know that too,” said Conrad.

England played 22 Tests, while Australia and India, the other two members of cricket’s ‘big three’, played 19 each. South Africa had six series, each with only two matches. They split the series with India 1-1, but did not play against Australia or England.

In contrast, Australia, India, and England faced off in a five-match ‘marquee’ series. With no team dominating, they all lost points, which affected their average point standings.

