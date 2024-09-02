The former England captain, Eoin Morgan, has thrown up a different but interesting name to be the new head coach of the Jos Buttler-led side. The selection committee was due to name their new head coach after Matthew Mott stepped down from the position on the back of their tough series in the recent T20 World Cup 2024.

England didn’t enjoy a great winter in India during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the defending champions could secure only three wins in the whole tournament consisting of nine encounters. The same story continued in the last 20-over World Cup, where they didn’t collect any victory against teams outside the associate nations.

In this position, the management has decided to use their Test batting coach, Marcus Trescothick, for the limited-overs series against Australia at the end of the summer. However, Eoin Morgan feels that they could have asked for someone who has been already doing the job and would fill the shoes in a better way.

Eoin Morgan backs Brendon McCullum to be England’s new head coach

The World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, believes that the England Cricket Board (ECB) should try to convince their red-ball head coach, Brendon McCullum, to take over the white-ball set-up as well.

The former left-handed batter displayed his strong views on the matter and felt that had he been in the position of Rob Key, the head of the ECB, he would have tried his best to make sure the former New Zealand captain accepted their proposal.

“If I were Rob Key, I would be asking him what can we do to make this happen. He has made such a significant difference to this Test side; he can help Jos Buttler and his team.” Eoin Morgan expressed on ‘Sky Sports’ at the end of the fourth day during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

The Test side of the ‘Three Lions’ was going through such a horrible time in the past when they were behind in the series against India at home with a 2-1 margin before Covid-19 postponed that, besides losing the away Ashes in Australia a humiliating margin of 4-0. But since the Otago-born has joined the England team, with Ben Stokes becoming the new captain of the side, the team has grown up and risen on many occasions.

The Dublin-born has also argued that if there was an issue with time, then McCullum could be onboarded with a hybrid model, something which the former head coach of the Pakistan side, Mickey Arthur, followed during the 2023 ODI WC.

“Even if that was a hybrid version in some form or another. He wouldn’t have to be there day in and day out for every bilateral series. You talk about players being mobile because of the landscape of the game. Why can’t we do that with coaches when the options arise?” Eoin Morgan noted in the conversation.

The veteran has worked with the Kiwi wicket-keeper batter in the past during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set-up and possesses great confidence.

“The England coach should be the most sought-after job in the game. Why would you want him to go off and do IPL? Have him come in, do a handful of bilateral series throughout the year, and then be there for the major moments. Breathe fresh air into that changing room and confidence and belief.” Eoin Morgan concluded the decision.

England’s upcoming white-ball series against Australia through the start of the T20I series against Australia on September 11 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.