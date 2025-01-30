Virat Kohli, an Indian cricket superstar, is now playing for the Delhi cricket team in the final round of the group stage of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against the Railways at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Thursday (January 30).

Virat Kohli is playing his first Ranji game in 13 years, and Delhi fans have gathered in large numbers outside Arun Jaitley Stadium since early morning.

As the fan turnout proved to be more than anticipated by DDCA. The DDCA had predicted a crowd of roughly 10,000, an unusual figure for a Ranji match. Even so, Kohli’s magnetic pull proved to be far too strong. The ‘Gautam Gambhir Stand,’ with a capacity of approximately 6,000, was opened.

However, it quickly became crowded. As the throng grew dangerously large, officials had no alternative but to open the vast 14,000-capacity ‘Bishan Bedi Stand’ to accommodate the sea of supporters.

Fan breaches security to enter the ground and touches Virat Kohli’s feet

However, the true spectacle was to be seen on the field on the first day. An unexpected occurrence grabbed the show on the first day of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. A die-hard Virat Kohli fan broke through security and onto the field to meet his idol.

The crazy fan touched Kohli’s foot, but security responded quickly. As security quickly intervened to escort the supporter off the field, Kohli demonstrated his suave yet modest side. The former Indian captain waved to the security personnel, instructing them not to let the fan in.

The wonderful act demonstrates Kohli’s respect for his supporters even in tough moments, as the crowded Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium applauded on the renowned batter. Now, the photos and videos of the moment are going viral across the social media platform.

Here are the videos:

A fan entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli & he touched Kohli's feet. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/97SyZleaNv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 30, 2025

Railways put into bat first after Delhi captain wins the toss

Ayush Badoni, Delhi’s captain, won the toss and urged Railways to bat first in front of a packed house of Virat Kohli fans. Railways had a dismal start, with half of the team dismissed for just 66 runs.

At the time of writing this article, Upendra Yadav had made 68* and Karn Sharma was dismissed for 50 runs. Surah Ahuja and Mohammad Saif were the only other batters to get into double figures. Railways were 182/7 in 54 overs.

For Delhi, Navdeep Saini had picked three wickets, while Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal picked two wickets a piece.

