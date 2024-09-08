Despite winning the two-match Test series against Pakistan, there were speculations on the future of Bangladesh’s head coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, who has a contract that runs till the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. However, it isn’t secret how vocal the new president of their cricket board, Faruque Ahmed, has been towards the Sri Lankan.

However, a board official has confirmed that Hathurusingha will arrive in Bangladesh before their upcoming trip to India, where they will play the two Test matches, as they aim to register another historic red-ball series victory against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Chandika was supposed to go through a meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hierarchy, but the day after he arrived in the country, he left without having any meeting with the new board president, Nazmul Abedin, who has brushed aside all the clouds regarding the future of the former Sri Lankan pace bowling all-rounder.

“The head coach will come, and he will be here in Bangladesh (and will guide the team against India).” Abedin expressed to the news reporter that the former Sri Lankan coach is expected to reach the country on September 12, seven days before the opening game in Chennai begins.

Shakib Al Hasan to skip India series? Bangladesh board gives massive update

Their former captain across formats and the veteran all-rounder of the side, Shakib Al Hasan, didn’t return to Bangladesh after the end of the Pakistan series, as Nazmul confirmed that the left-arm spin all-rounder wouldn’t be present when they began their preparation from September 09 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The all-rounder is currently in England, as he has signed a one-game deal with Surrey in the ongoing County Championship 2024, after which he would straightway come to India.

“Shakib will come to India from England to play. For now, we know this much and we want to keep it that way. There is no injury problem as far as I know. Hopefully, the whole team will be available.” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Nazmul updated. “Shakib has gone to play County, and I am hoping everyone else will be available. From September 9, the whole team is expected to practice in full swing.”

The first game will be at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19, while the teams will move to Green Park in Kanpur for the second game on September 27.

“These things happen (threat), and it is present while playing in almost all the countries. I don’t think it’s a big threat. We will go the way our tour has been fixed.” Abedin remarked.

The Bangladesh president also highlighted that India would be preparing more aggressively for their team, as they might not see the same sort of team that used to find in the past.

“I think India is a little stronger compared to Bangladesh. So whether we can play with the mentality we had against Pakistan, whether we can keep that going consistently, will be a challenge for us.” Nazmul Abedin highlighted. “The pressure we were able to apply against Pakistan may not be as easy against India. There We have to be more consistent and show more patience. But self-confidence is very important.”

He feels that if Bangladesh could hold its nerve in tense situations, then it would have a really good chance to make history. They will also face the Blue Brigade in a three-match T20I series, which will start from October 06.