Since the start of the ongoing year 2024, India’s new sensational left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in terrific form, having collected runs across all three formats, in various parts of the world, against different oppositions. It has been a really exciting prospect for Indian cricket, keeping an eye on the future.

In the second T20I game of the current three-match series in Sri Lanka, the Mumbai batter nailed a fantastic 30-run knock in just 15 balls with the help of three boundaries and a couple of sixes, which helped his side to get a quick start in a short chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also cracked 40 runs in 21 balls, decorated with five boundaries and a couple of sixes in the first game of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the first batter to earn this record in 2024

The opening batter of the Rajasthan Royals had a great time in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) too, where he nailed 435 runs in 15 innings, at an average of 31.07 and a fabulous strike rate of 155.91, besides celebrating a century and a half-century, with a best score of unbeaten 104-run knock.

Also Read: Watch- Michael Atherton Blames Stuart Broad For Putting Him To Sleep With His Boring Commentary

Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a perfect time in a short period during the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, where he was the second-highest run-getter with 141 runs in just three innings, at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of nearly 166. He also celebrated a fifty, besides showing aggression from the very first ball of the inning.

Even in the longest format of the game, he made a great start in his career. When India faced England during the five-match Test series at home towards the beginning of 2024, Yashasvi Jaiswal finished as the highest run-getter of the series. The Uttar Pradesh-born notched up 712 runs in just nine innings, at an average of 89 and a strike rate of nearly 80, besides celebrating a couple of centuries and three half-centuries with a best-of-unbeaten 214-run knock.

Throughout the series, there was hardly any moment when it felt like he was in trouble. Neither of the England bowlers had any clue against this young aggressive batter who kept on piling the runs around the park.

When it comes to the overall Test record in 2024, Jaiswal sits at the top of the ladder with the most runs. He has smacked 740 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 74, and a strike rate of over 80, with three half-centuries and a couple of hundreds.

In the case of the third and ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship 2023-25, the 22-year-old has crunched 1028 runs in 16 innings, the most among all the batters. His average of 68.53, along with a strike rate of 70.07 is quite outstanding, as the young player has celebrated four fifties and three centuries too.

Also Read: “Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal Batted Like”- Ex-Pakistan Player Makes Shocking Claim

With his prime touch in all three formats, Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the very first batter to cross the 1000-run mark in international cricket in 2024. He has 1023 runs in 18 innings, at an average of around 64, with a strike rate of 94.54, besides enjoying five half-centuries and a couple of centuries.

Kushal Mendis sits second in the list and carries a gap of 135 runs from the Indian opener, despite being involved in 10 more innings. This shows how brilliant a season it has been for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will look to add more in the pocket, with an exciting and long home season awaiting.