Sunil Gavaskar, a legendary Indian cricketer, criticized third umpire Sharfuddoula’s decision to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal following a contentious DRS verdict on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test.

Jaiswal’s dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test in Melbourne prompted much debate, as the batter was given out despite the Snickometer detecting no edge.

The incident occurred when Jaiswal, who was on 84, attempted to hook a short-pitched delivery from pacer Pat Cummins that was angled down the legside. After Australia appealed for a caught-behind dismissal, on-field umpire Joel Wilson judged the hitter not out.

However, after a review, third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula concluded that the ball deflected off Jaiswal’s gloves or bat, citing visual evidence notwithstanding Snicko’s lack of spike.

The verdict elicited loud yells of “cheater, cheater” from the fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“This is an optical illusion”: Sunil Gavaskar on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal

Jaiswal, who had a determined innings of 84 off 208 deliveries, was visibly unhappy and clashed with the on-field umpires before reluctantly leaving.

At one point, he appeared to be steering India to a draw, but the visitors crumbled under duress, losing wickets in clusters and eventually falling 184 runs short of their target of 340.

Sunil Gavaskar believes Jaiswal was not out and the umpire gave the wrong decision. When Gavaskar was on 7 Cricket commentary panel, he continued the discussion about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal.

“If the evidence of the technology is not to be taken, why have it at all? That is something that would definitely be the query as far as the Indians are concerned. Yes it looked like it might have gone off the glove but there can be an optical illusion. Often we see when the ball is brand new, that the ball goes near the bat’s edge and then moves away, and that is because, you know, the optical illusion from those watching here is that it has taken a nick,” Gavaskar remarked on Channel7.

The controversy deepened as the television umpire closely examined the footage, noting a possible deflection from Jaiswal’s right index finger and a slight change in the ball’s direction. However, the lack of conclusive evidence on Snicko fueled further debate.

