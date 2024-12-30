Rohit Sharma has reportedly opted to retire from Test cricket after dismal performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. There have been discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and selectors about Rohit Sharma’s retirement.

According to reports, the Men in Blue suffered an ugly 184-run defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the fourth Test on Monday, December 30. This defeat brought the Indian team’s winless skid under Rohit’s captaincy to six Tests, five losses, and one tie.

According to The Times of India, Rohit Sharma has ‘made up his mind’ to retire from Test cricket following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy final. Rohit has had meetings with key BCCI executives and selectors over his future in the squad.

Rohit Sharma to retire after Sydney Test?

While he may try to persuade them to let him play in the WTC Final if India qualifies, his prospects appear limited, with the Sydney Test likely to be his last.

Team India lost 0-3 at home to New Zealand. However, they won the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test in Perth, led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, before losing the next two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne. The third Test at the Gabba finished in a rain-affected draw.

The setback in Melbourne was disappointing because it was the series’ biggest loss. India was challenged to chase down 340 runs on the series’ flattest track. Rohit Sharma scored nine runs before being removed during the chase.

Rohit Sharma’s poor form with bat reason behind retirement

However, the most pressing question at this point is whether Rohit deserves to be in the Playing XI. The runs are not coming. Even with a decent home series against England, his Test average in 2024 is in the mid-20s, and he has only two centuries and two half-centuries in 14 Tests.

619 runs in 14 Tests would have knocked any hitter out of the game, but Rohit has hung on for longer than he should have due to his captaincy and reputation.

Aside from the paucity of runs, the experiments in Melbourne — Rohit at the top, KL Rahul at No. 3, and Shubman Gill on the bench—did more harm than good and it’s just delaying the transition and opportunities to the next generation of superstars.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will announce his retirement before the Sydney Test, or unveil his decision after the BGT 2024-25 series ends.

