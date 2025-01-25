Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced their squad for the one-off Test and three-match ODI and T20I series against Ireland at home. They have picked the two uncapped players, leg spinner Vincent Masekela and the top-order batter Nicholas Welch, in the squad for the one-off red-ball fixture, starting on February 06 in Bulawayo.

Masekela has featured in 15 first-class games and has picked up 49 wickets for the Rising Stars at an average of 34.40. The opening batter, Welch, has smashed 1216 runs for the Eagles in 41 FC innings at an average of 31.17 and a strike rate of 63.33, thanks to two fifties and four centuries.

Zimbabwe has left out Dion Myers and Tadiwanashe Marumani from the Test squad as they lost the home series by a margin of 1-0 to Afghanistan in the first week of January. The biggest drop in the squad was the all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who was unavailable for Test selection due to his commitment with the Delhi Capitals in the International League T20 (ILT20), which ends on February 09 in Dubai.

Raza will return to lead Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Sean Williams has been passed fit after struggling with a back injury during the Tests against Afghanistan. The 38-year-old, who has smashed 1363 Test runs in 33 innings at 45.43 with five centuries and three half-centuries, made a brilliant 154-run knock against Afghanistan in the recent home Boing Day Test.

The selectors have made two more changes in the ODI squad, replacing Myers and Joylord Gumbie with Wessly Madhevere and Nyasha Mayavo. The former has kept his place in the T20I squad, while Faraz Akram and Tadiwanashe Kaitano missed out on selection.

Ben Curran made his international debut in the recent series against Afghanistan and smashed 162 runs in four Test innings at an average of 40.50. It was a very poor time for him in the 50-over format, with 27 runs from the bat at an average of nine.

Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe will begin with the one-off Test match in Bulawayo, followed by the three-match ODI series, starting on February 14, while the three T20Is will begin on February 22.

Blessing Muzarabani, the 28-year-old, enjoyed 33 wickets in 14 Test innings at an average of under 14. He has been featuring for the ILT20 currently and has picked up seven wickets in five innings for the Gulf Giants. In his last Test match, he celebrated the eight-wicket match hauls against Afghanistan and will look to start from the same point.

However, he will be available for the Test series, unlike Raza, despite being featured in the same event.

Zimbabwe Squad For One-off Test vs Ireland

Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Vincent Masekela, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe Squad For 3 ODIs vs Ireland

Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe Squad For 3 T20Is vs Ireland

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri.