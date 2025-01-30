The start of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks to go from its beginning. However, two of the three grounds in Pakistan are yet to be fully prepared to stage the event. The workers have been working hard to renovate the three stadiums- Rawalpindi Stadium, the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore, and the National Stadium of Karachi- before ICC’s deadline.

Pakistan’s fans and a few members of the PCB feared that they might have to shift the entire tournament to the United Arab Emirates. India will be playing all of their group-stage games and the potential final and semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. But the recent reports have been satisfying for the competition.

The biggest problem for the workers has been the dense fog, in this month, of the country, which has extended their work a lot. However, recent reports have claimed that the opening ceremony of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is scheduled to take place on February 07 in the presence of the chief guest, PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan plans these events before the Champions Trophy 2025

Three days later, in the presence of President Zardari, the opening ceremony of the National Stadium in Karachi will take place. Before the eight-team tournament, Pakistan will face New Zealand and South Africa in a home tri-series, which will begin on February 08.

Two days before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, the opening ceremony will take place on February 16 at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore. Some of the key figures of the country, along with the players and the ICC officials, will be part of the program.

A few days ago, it was stated that India’s Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, could be making a trip to Pakistan for the captain’s press conference and meetup. But, the current reports have claimed that the delayed arrival of England and Australian cricket teams has canceled the opportunity to host the opening function.

“The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will commence without an opening ceremony due to the delayed arrival of two participating teams. As a result, traditional pre-tournament events, including the press conference featuring all eight captains and the official photo shoot in Karachi, have also been canceled.” The report stated.

Before the 50-over competition in Pakistan, England will be engaged in a three-match ODI series in India before landing on February 18 after the break. Australia is currently facing Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series before participating in two ODIs.

The Indian team will not travel to Pakistan due to the political relations between the two countries. Afghanistan is expected to reach Islamabad on February 12, while the Blackcaps and the Proteas will be in the country from the first week itself for the tri-series.

“ICC and PCB had shown interest in hosting an opening ceremony, but the schedules of England and Australia, along with player workload management, made it unfeasible. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified that while an opening ceremony was discussed internally and with the ICC, no official confirmation or announcement was ever made.” The recent reports claimed.