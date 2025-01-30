Mohammad Mithun made everyone remember the great MS Dhoni when he ran out Soumya Sarkar during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 match in Mirpur stadium on January 29, 2025.

The incident happened in the 37th match of the BPL between Chittagong Kings and Rangpur Riders in Mirpur. Chittagong Kings captain Mohammad Mithun won the toss and chose to bowl first.

His decision to bowl first helped his team as the Riders lost Steven Taylor and Saif Hassan in single-digit scores. Iftikhar Ahmed, the Pakistani recruit top-scored for Riders with 65* in 47 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Other notable scorers were Soumya Sarkar with 23 and Mahedi Hassan with 22* as Rangpur Riders made 143/5 in 20 overs. Khaled Ahmed picked 2/44 and was the stand-out bowler for the Kings.

In reply, Lahiru Milantha fell for 6 runs and Graham Clark made 15 runs. But the other opener Parvez Hossain Emon made 41 runs as he anchored the chase on a difficult pitch. He got help from Haider Ali, who made 48* with 6 sixes and 1 four as Chittagong Kings won by 5 wickets in the 18th over.

Mohammad Mithun shines with keeping gloves; runs out Soumya Sarkar in MS Dhoni style

Mohammad Mithun, the Chittagong Kings captain, was in action at the forefront. The Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batter marshaled his troops in the field very well. With the bat, he scored a quick-fire 20 with 2 sixes in the chase to give the innings momentum.

With the gloves, he made cricket fans recall none other than Indian legend MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni was known for his work with keeping gloves and his innovative no-look runouts. Dhoni used to throw the ball onto stumps with scary accuracy without looking at them and had vast success in runouts.

Something the same Mithun did in the 6th over. Soumya Sarkar hit a free hit down the leg side and set off for two runs. Khaled Ahmed marshaled the boundary, picked the ball up, and threw it to the keeper in one go.

Soumya Sarkar was caught ambling for the second run and sensing the same, Mithun collected the ball well in front of the stumps and threw it between his legs onto the stumps in a no-look motion.

Sarkar was found well short of the crease at the batting end when Mithiun’s throw hit the stumps and the batter was given out.

Here is the video:

A no-look run-out! 🔥 Mohammad Mithun ran Soumya Sarkar out with a no-look throw at the stumps that reminded us of a certain no. 7 👀#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/es6WQgbqjR — FanCode (@FanCode) January 30, 2025

Also Read: Pakistan Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Announced On This Date; Reason For Delay Revealed