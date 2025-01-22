The Mumbai captain, Ajinkya Rahane, will lead the Indian captain. Rohit Sharma, in an interesting scenario for the upcoming fixture in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC ground. It will be a return for the Nagpur-born in the red-ball domestic game after nearly nine years.

The Indian captain was horribly out of form of late, with just 31 runs in five innings during the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under with the help of 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20 thanks to the best score of ten. Even at home against New Zealand, the right-handed batter could gather only 91 runs in six innings at an average of 15 with just one half-century on his name.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it compulsory for the national players to turn up for the domestic games to be available for the domestic cricket. Apart from Rohit, Mumbai has been boosted by the presence of the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ahead of their game, Ajinkya Rahane claimed that they are really lucky to have both Rohit and Jaiswal.

“See, Rohit is Rohit. We all know that. Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character (You also know Rohit’s character). I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room.” Ajinkya Rahane told the media reporters during their training session on January 22 (Wednesday).

“Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game well, so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do.” The Indian captain addressed. “Once he gets in, I’m sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing.”

Ajinkya Rahane confident of Rohit Sharma’s powerful return in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Even as the leader, the last few series had been quite tough for Rohit, who has earned six defeats in the last seven games as a leader and has seen the Indian side getting disqualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 at Lord’s.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been out of the national side for nearly a couple of years now, has reckoned that every player goes through ups and downs, but Rohit had been ‘confident.’

“What is important is (that) he is hungry, he is determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one. He batted well yesterday (in) a couple of sessions so it’s part and parcel of a player’s career. I am confident about Rohit.” The veteran shed light.

Questions have been raised over the position of Rohit and Virat Kohli in India’s future Test trip to England in June this year. The latter smashed just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 with the best score of an unbeaten 100 in Australia before collecting 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50 with one half-century on his name.

Ajinkya Rahane remarked that the contest, starting on Thursday (January 23), could be the only match for Rohit this season. The latter will then move to international cricket to lead India in a three-match series at home against England, followed by the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I think he’s only playing this game; not sure about the next game. His inputs in the next four days will be really important.” Ajinkya Rahane explained.