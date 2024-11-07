Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ICC have reportedly requested a written response in ‘yes or no’ format from the BCCI on whether India will come to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is because the ICC is set to unveil the schedule of the tournament in the next few days.

The International Cricket Council has awarded Pakistan the hosting rights for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in February-March of next year. The premier competition will feature eight teams competing for the crown.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has already issued a tentative schedule with the other member countries.

The ICC CT 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. The event will take place in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Lahore is scheduled to host seven games, including the final. Karachi will host three games, one of which is a semi-final, and Rawalpindi will host five.

ICC to announce schedule next week; have a plan B in place if India refuses to come to Pakistan

The Express Tribune reports that an ICC committee would visit Lahore from November 10 to 12 to examine preparations for the forthcoming ICC tournament. The PCB is anticipated to release the official tournament schedule for the eight-team event during the ICC delegation’s arrival.

A Pakistani sports journalist stated that India has been requested to provide a written answer regarding its participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Saleem Khaliq said that the ICC has a backup plan in case India refuses to come to Pakistan. He said that the PCB plans to reveal the schedule next week.

“A clear message has been sent to India to provide a written “yes or no” response regarding their participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The schedule is expected to be announced between November 10 and 12 in a ceremony held in Pakistan. Matches involving India are planned to take place in Lahore. The ICC also has a Plan B in place,” Saleem Khaliq wrote on X.

India likely to refuse traveling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025; to seek hybrid model

Team India’s participation is still doubtful due to geopolitical tensions between the two countries. India has not visited the neighboring country since the Asia Cup in 2008.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proposes a hybrid approach for Champions Trophy fixtures, with games conducted in either the UAE or Sri Lanka. Pakistan hosted the 2023 Asia Cup under a mixed format, with the Indian cricket team playing all of its group-stage matches and the final in Sri Lanka.

India’s Board of Control for Cricket is awaiting official approval to travel to Pakistan.

