The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared the updated changes in their new rankings after the third and final Test of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against New Zealand. For the very first time since 2014, the former Indian captain Virat Kohli has gone out of the top 20 in the ranks.

The wicket-keeper batter and the new poster-boy of the country, Rishabh Pant, and the all-rounder of the Blackcaps, Daryl Mitchell, have been rewarded for their strong performances in the ICC rankings of the Men’s Test batters, which has shaken the top ten of the list. The 3-0 white-wash at home means India drops down to number two in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

The Delhi-batter rises five places to sixth overall on the back of his two half-centuries in the longest format to offer a positive sign of his return after the traumatic car accident. Mitchell is one spot behind him after his 82-run knock in the first innings, joining former captain Kane Williamson as the two Kiwi batters in the top ten of the list.

The leading century-maker for England in the five-day format, Joe Root, has maintained a healthy lead at the top, followed by Kane, Harry Brook, the left-handed opening batter of India Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Steve Smith.

In the ICC Men’s batters rankings, the vice-captain of the side, Shubman Gill, has gone up four places to the 16th, thanks to his 90 runs in the first innings of the Mumbai Test. Will Young, who won the Player of the Series award, has gained 29 spots to the 44th overall for the Blackcaps.

Rishabh Pant leapfrogs to sixth position among ICC Men’s Test batters

Experienced spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been the latest mover on the latest rankings for the Test bowlers, with the Indian left-armer gaining two places to move to the sixth behind the number one ranked South African Kagiso Rabada following the ten-wicket haul against the New Zealand side.

The off-spin all-rounder of the Blue Brigade, Washington Sundar, improves seven places to move to the 46th on the same list for Test bowlers in the ICC Test rankings. The spin duo the Kiwis, Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi are among the gains from the Kiwi perspective.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is also on the rise with his incredible bowling in the two-Test match series in Bangladesh, jumping four places to 19th overall for Test bowlers following his 13 scalps across the Proteas’ recent series win over the Tigers.

There has been little movement in the ICC ODI rankings after the two games between West Indies and England and the first contest between Pakistan and Australia. The 50-over leader of the Caribbean side, Shai Hope, has gained five places on the ODI batters list on the back of his century.

His counterpart and the spin all-rounder Liam Livingstone has jumped 32 spots to 58th after his hundred in the second encounter. A pair of the left-armers made huge strides on the list for the 50-over bowlers following the opening game in Australia for the Green-brigade.

The former T20I captain Shaheen Afridi has collected three places to move to the fourth, and Mitchell Starc has improved four spots. Brendon McMullen of the Scotland side is the biggest winner on the list of ICC ODI all-rounders, with the dasher gaining three places in this category to move to the sixth.

The upcoming five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 between India and Australia is expected to make more changes in the ICC rankings.