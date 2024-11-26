The future of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from the second week of February to the third week of March next year, has now become a new mystery to the fans and even to the players. There is still no confirmation if the tournament, for which a few teams have already started preparation, would even take place.

With around 12 weeks to go before the start of the event, there are still certain doubts over the participation of India, as the BCCI has already written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has been forwarded to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), regarding their decision to refuse traveling to the neighboring country for security reasons.

Besides that, they have also proposed a hybrid model for the tournament, which would have helped them to play their portion of the tournament in Sri Lanka and Dubai. But, the PCB, unlike their stance in last year’s Asia Cup 2023, is not prepared to show the green signal to the event this time around.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Thrilled To Share Bond With Shreyas Iyer After Earning Heavy Price In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The Asia Cup saw the Babar Azam-led side flying to Sri Lanka to face Rohit Sharma and his team despite being addressed as the hosts of the event. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, believes that the Blue Brigade should tour their country for the Champions Trophy because of their gesture of going to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 in October and November.

ICC set to force Pakistan to accept the proposed hybrid model

They have already renovated their three stadiums for the competition in form of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium. But without India’s participation, the tournament won’t progress, while Pakistan has given a stern warning of them potentially, taking their name out of the event.

The broadcaster won’t be happy with an event where they won’t have the luxury of showing the biggest rivalry in the game. The reports have claimed that the world governing body is now set to convince the PCB to accept the hybrid model, with the games of India being scheduled in the United Arab Emirates and the final in Dubai if the Men in Blue qualify for the summit clash.

“With the PCB not willing to budge on hosting the event under a hybrid model, they are now being offered additional financial incentives to end the deadlock.” The recent reports have expressed.

The Champions Trophy is making its return after eight years as Pakistan is set to stage its first major trophy in more than two decades. But, it was known for a long time that India wouldn’t be tripping to the country for any event, especially after they had not done so since the 2008 Asia Cup.

“Chances are by tomorrow; a clear picture will emerge after a virtual discussion by board representatives on under which format the Champions Trophy would eventually be held early next year.” The reports have been addressed.

Also Read: Michael Clarke Slams Selfish Australia Opener For This Reason During 1st Test In Perth

The past reports displayed that the Pakistan board had selected the Lahore stadium for the games of India, which would have helped them in the process without any travel, but the BCCI is not ready to accept any of these proposals.

“The PCB so far has resisted all such moves, insisting if India is not willing to play in Pakistan, it is their problem as all the six other participating nations have no issues playing in Pakistan.” The reports further added.

“The PCB is also insisting that even if it agrees to a hybrid model, the Pakistan and India group match and the final should be held in Lahore.” The reports have concluded.