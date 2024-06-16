The claim first came during a video shared by the former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who felt that if the national team fail to get to the ‘super eight’ stage of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, then they may need to participate in the qualifiers for the next 20-over World Cup.

That has made their fans restless as the 2009 champions have failed to make their way into the ‘super-eight’ stage, after their defeats against co-host USA and the arch-rivals India, both by wrapping the game into the opponent’s court.

But the good news for the fans and the players of the ‘Men in Green’ is that even if they fail to win their last game against Ireland in Florida, which is expected to be a washout with the wet weather in the city, they can still make their way in the tenth edition of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand too will play the 2026 T20 World Cup amidst group stage exit

New Zealand too have gone through tough times in this T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. Many predicted that the Kiwis, who have been quite brilliant in the ICC Tournaments for the last decade, will also end as the semifinalist but they have somehow struggled in this tournament.

Also Read: “It’s Important That Pakistan Start Off With Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan”- Ramiz Raja

In their very first game of the competition against Afghanistan, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, they leaked 159 runs in their 20 overs, giving away the 103-run opening stand between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

In reply, the Kane Williamson-led side was packed up for just 75 runs, as they lacked a bit of ability in playing the spin attack of the Asian side, who were relentless not only in the field but also with their bowling combinations and planning.

The highest individual score of the New Zealand innings was just 18, as their 84-run defeat damaged their net run-rate so badly, that they were out of the competition even after their first game.

Against West Indies, at the Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad, they were clinical in their bowling for the first 18 overs, but the tactic of finishing the quota of their main overs- in the form of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, along with Lockie Ferguson came back to haunt them, as the opponent batter Sherfane Rutherford carried them to 149 in 20-overs.

That was 13-too much than where the Kiwis could reach, as their top order again failed to make an impact in the affair, and found themselves on the verge of losing the encounter.

According to the qualifying rules of the ICC T20 World Cup tournaments, 12 of the 20 teams will get an automatic qualification for the next edition. With India and Sri Lanka, being the host of the 2026 season, they became the first two sides to get over the line.

Also Read: “Sanju Samson Can Make A Case For..”- Wasim Jaffer Says Kerala Batter Can Be Played At This Position

The ‘super eight’ side of this T20 World Cup, including England, Australia, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa, and the United States of America have already made their way into the competition. With India being on both the list of hosts and Super Eight, the next teams to get the tickets will be decided on the basis of the ICC T20I rankings, on 30th June 2024.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand are well ahead of the other sides like Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, UAE, Nepal, and others, which will allow them to directly make their way into the next T20 World Cup in 2026.

In other cases, the remaining eight teams will be decided on the back of the ICC regional qualification pathway, where the process will go through Europe, Asia, and Africa, with each from the East Africa and Americas Regions.