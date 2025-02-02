Just a couple of weeks before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a historic step in the appointment of the first female team manager. They will start the tournament against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Hina Munawar, a police officer with a solid history in operations and security, has been selected as the first female team manager for Pakistan’s men’s team. She is a veteran of the Frontier Constabulary in the high-risk Swat Regio and has been named the Operations Manager for the ICC event and the tri-nation series against the Kiwis and South Africa.

The fans, experts, and the media are curious about Munawar’s appointment, even though the senior retired bureaucrat, Naveed Akram Cheema, will remain the side’s team manager. Munawar moved into a variety of security and law enforcement positions after completing the Civil Superior Services exam.

“Perhaps her appointment is aimed at streamlining operations within the team and between players and the board, as she has worked in strategic and leadership roles, helping to streamline various operations.” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated.

Pakistan appoints first female manager for men’s cricket team

In addition to joining the PCB last year, Munawar was named the manager of the Asia Cup-bound Pakistan women’s under-19 squad.

“She made history as the first female district officer in the Frontier Constabulary in Swat, breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.” The reports, as quoted by Sports Tak, elaborated.

Munawar is still employed by the Pakistani Police Service, as it has been believed that Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman and the interior minister of the country, brought her onto the board on deputation. Her hiring will bring new viewpoints to the typically coaching-focused and male-dominated set-up, which is a part of Pakistan’s Cricket Board’s goal to grow the management and build a more organized and efficient workplace.

Pakistan is the defending champions of the tournament, winning the last edition in 2017 against India in the final at the Kennington Oval in South London. They were the last team to announce their 15-member squad for the competition.

The biggest reason behind their delayed squad announcement was the injury of their young opening batter, Saim Ayub, who was ruled out of the tournament after he failed to recover from the leg injury that he picked up during the recent Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The absence of Ayub has brought back Fakhar Zaman to the national side. The southpaw featured in the 50-over format for Pakistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup in Kolkata against England. There has been a little discussion on whether Babar Azam would be Fakhar’s opening partner.

The green brigade went with just one specialist spinner into the side as they recalled Faheem Ashraf in the side. A few of their players displayed their frustration after the selectors declined their names in the ICC event. Pakistan will face India in the mouth-watering clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before facing Bangladesh in Rawalpindi during their last group-stage fixture.