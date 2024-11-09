The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been given the proposal to accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled for the second week of February. In that way, India will be allowed to play their games in Dubai or Sri Lanka, just like they did during the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan has been preparing for the whole tournament, as the stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore are under renovation. The PCB chairman has informed that there has been no official communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raising any objection to their making a trip to this part of the world.

India had not toured Pakistan for nearly 16 years, with 2012 hosting the last bilateral affairs between them. The Green Brigade, despite all the political issues, have made their way to the other side of the border during the 2016 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Naqvi has made his stance clear that they are not having any discussion regarding the hybrid model and have not been given any objections around that.

“In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn’t traveling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have.” The PCB Chairman addressed this in a recent statement. “Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB.”

Pakistan to avoid traveling to India for future events? PCB chairman addresses

He also pointed towards their ‘great gesture’ by traveling to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, despite the Blue Brigade refusing to trip to India for the Asia Cup. The two teams, nowadays, have been part of only ICC tournaments and have not featured in the longest format since 2007.

“Cricket should be free of politics. Any sport should not be entangled with politics. If you don’t get along with another country, that’s another matter, but politics should not be involved in sport.” Naqvi, who is the interior minister of Pakistan, expressed.

The PCB has developed three venues- Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi for the competition, while the Gaddafi Stadium has been stated to host all of the games for the Rohit Sharma-led side due to the comfort of logistical and security issues. It would be helpful for the fans straightforwardly traveling for the event.

“Almost every country wants the CT to be played here. I remain in touch with several boards, and they’re all looking forward to playing here. I don’t think anyone should make this a political matter. We’ll give every team as many facilities as we can. We’d like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament.” Mohsin Naqvi highlighted in the statement.

The reports have claimed that the BCCI is yet to discuss the matter internally. However, their stance hasn’t changed as they have been waiting for the approval of the government before taking the final decision on the matter.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side got the better of Virat Kohli-led side in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London, as the tournament is trying to return to the cricketing calendar. According to the draft schedule, it’s expected to run between February 19 and March 9, though the ICC has yet to declare the date officially.