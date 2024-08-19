The Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test which was to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, will now be hosted at the Rawalpindi Stadium, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday. The first Test is scheduled to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

This decision was taken in conjunction with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with both sides agreeing that the modification was required given the existing situation.

Last week, the PCB announced that the second Test, scheduled for August 30 to September 3, would be played without spectators in Karachi due to building efforts to renovate the venue ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, recent events have compelled a reevaluation of the circumstances.

Reason revealed behind venue change in Pakistan vs Bangladesh

The construction company in charge of the renovations advised the board earlier this week to relocate the match away from Karachi. The company expressed fear that the heavy machinery being utilized and the noise caused by the construction might interrupt the players’ concentration during the game.

“We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise would disturb the cricketers. Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media,” the PCB statement said.

The construction business stressed the significance of keeping to a strict deadline to guarantee that the stadium is fully completed for the ICC Champions Trophy, which will begin in February 2025.

The rescheduling of the Test against Bangladesh has also created serious concerns about the second Test between Pakistan and England, which is scheduled to take place in Karachi from October 15 to 19. However, PCB stated that it is analyzing the situation.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from October 15 to 19 against England. We will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) updated,” the statement added.

