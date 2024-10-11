Pakistan is having the worst time of their cricket history as they were routed by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test against England in Multan. After the England Test series, Pakistan is scheduled to travel to Australia for a limited-overs series comprising of ODIs and T20Is.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has established a new selection committee, only hours after a devastating defeat to England. The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, as well as former cricketers Azhar Ali and Aaqib Javed, to the men’s selection committee. Hasan Cheema and Asad Shafiq retained their position in the selection panel and will now have voting powers.

The newest event follows former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf’s departure from his position. This adjustment is another “recomposition” in the regularly modified selection panel this year. Notably, red-ball and white-ball coaches will no longer participate in team selection.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the recomposition of the men’s national selection committee. It now includes Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema as voting members,” the PCB stated.

Aleem Dar’s appointment has drawn notice because it is unusual for umpires to segue into such jobs. He left the ICC’s elite panel last year but is still active as a domestic and international umpire. Dar just declared that this will be his final season as a professional umpire.

New PCB selection panel to select Pakistan white-ball squad for Australia tour

As per the Cricket Pakistan report, PCB’s newly created selection committee will announce the national team for the forthcoming white-ball tour of Australia. According to sources, veteran cricketers Aaqib Javed and Azhar Ali are set to be selected in the squad.

Both have expressed a readiness to collaborate with the PCB, and their roles will go beyond team selection, focusing on the development of young talent within the group.

The formal squad announcement for the white-ball series against Australia is expected next week. Pakistan’s national team will fly to Sydney on October 29 to face Australia in three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals from November 4 to November 18.

Pakistan vs Australia white-ball series schedule:

ODI Series:

November 4: MCG, Melbourne (Day/Night)

November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night)

November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth (Day/Night)

T20I Series:

November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane (Night)

November 16: SCG, Sydney (Night)

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (Night)

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Picks This Player As Team India’s Trump Card For Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024