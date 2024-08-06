Pakistan was embarrassed after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) rejected their request to host the PSL 10 playoffs in England next year.

The PSL 2025 will take place in April and May next year due to the ICC Champions Trophy, which is planned for February 2025. For the first time, the PSL 2025 will be held concurrently with the Indian Premier League. The Pakistan Cricket Board normally hosts the PSL in February and March every year.

Key foreign players may choose to play in the Indian Premier League over the PSL 2025 owing to bigger pay. The overlapping schedules may have a substantial influence on the Cricket Board in terms of viewership and sponsorships, as both league matches will begin around the same time.

Due to this, PCB contemplated moving the playoffs and final to another country and England was the first choice to do so due to a huge number of Pakistani expats in the country.

ECB rejects Pakistan’s request for PSL 10 playoffs in England for this reason

According to a Cricket Pakistan report, franchise owners were notified that an official would fly to England to discuss the idea of hosting PSL 2025 matches. However, it has been discovered that England has declined to host the matches due to the unavailability of their venues.

Franchise owners had expressed concerns about the potential costs involved in moving the matches abroad. They were informed that an official would be dispatched to England to evaluate the feasibility of hosting the games.

Pakistan to approach UAE to become the next venue for PSL 10 playoffs

The denial from England has prompted PCB officials to examine the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as an alternate destination. However, the high heat in May makes it difficult to organize the matches there. The projected dates for PSL 10 are April 10–May 25, corresponding with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PCB’s failure to respond to profit shares from the ninth edition, as well as other unsolved concerns, has exacerbated the franchises’ woes. Franchise owners had already written to the PCB for clarification on these issues. During a recent phone call, a top PCB official informed the owners that a governing council meeting would be held shortly to address their concerns.

With England out of the picture, the PCB must now balance the advantages and disadvantages of staging PSL 10 in the UAE, taking into account both logistical problems and player choice.

