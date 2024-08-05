Pakistan Test team players will reportedly undergo fitness Tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before their home Test series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for two Tests in August 2024.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh is scheduled to travel to PAK on August 17th for a two-match Test series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 onwards. The second Test between the two sides will begin on August 31 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the PCB has boldly decided to prioritize higher fitness criteria for its international cricket players. The Supreme body has decided to call Test players for a multi-level fitness evaluation.

According to the Cricket Pakistan report, the Test squad members are set to be summoned on August 9, with fitness tests slated for August 10. Depending on availability, certain players may have their fitness testing completed early.

In addition to the Test squad, any centrally contracted players who are available will be asked for fitness testing. The release of central contracts has been postponed because the players must now achieve stringent fitness criteria.

According to insiders, national cricketers will go through five to six separate fitness tests, with their fitness levels evaluated against world standards.

Pakistan Test players to play a 4-day match against Bangladesh A before Test series

Furthermore, it has been suggested that some Test squad players will play the opening four-day encounter against Bangladesh A. Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza are expected to be selected in the playing XI.

Shan Masood is expected to lead Pakistan as captain while Jason Gillespie will take charge at the helm for the first time as red-ball coach in the Bangladesh series.

Earlier this year, Pakistan cricketers participated in a fitness program hosted by the Pakistan Army at Kakul. At the camp, the cricketers participated in a variety of drills, including racing uphill with a boulder held above their heads, as well as other rigorous training programs designed for Army officials.

The purpose of the camp was to get the team fit and ready for the T20 World Cup. However, it was in vain because Babar Azam and his team were eliminated from the tournament after the group round, failing to advance to the Super 8.

Also Read: Waqar Younis Vows To Get Rid Of This Favouritism And Liking-Disliking Culture In Pakistan Cricket

